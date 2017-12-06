Evan Longoria Trade Rumors: Cardinals Could Target Star During Alex Colome Talks

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly had trade discussions with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding closer Alex Colome, according to

Any pursuit of Longoria will be contingent upon Giancarlo Stanton's decision, with the Cardinals remaining in trade talks with the Miami Marlins. If Stanton waives his no-trade clause to join the Cardinals, it's unlikely the team would pursue Longoria.

The San Francisco Giants are also awaiting Stanton's decision. Goold provided an update on that front:

"Both teams met with Stanton and his representatives last week in Los Angeles, and the Cardinals left the West Coast unsure if Stanton preferred it as a destination or could be swayed to the Midwest by the team the Cardinals have in mind for 2018 and beyond.

"The Cardinals have made a compelling offer to Miami, according to sources, and in addition to taking on more of the $295 million remaining on Stanton's contract they have been willing to trade the better package of players, including an elite pitching prospect such as Sandy Alcantara or Jack Flaherty. Both have been discussed by Marlins."

As for Longoria, Goold noted that the veteran third baseman will have 10-and-5 rights two weeks into the season, essentially giving him the same no-trade clause that Stanton possesses. Thus, if the Rays are interested in trading him, doing so this offseason would be the logical move.

Longoria, 32, hit .261 with 20 homers and 86 RBI in 2017. While that pales to the production Stanton offered in his MVP season (.281, 59 homers, 132 RBI), Longoria would nonetheless be a solid consolation prize in the event Stanton spurns the Cardinals.