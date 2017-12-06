Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Christopher Trotman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors (19-6) will be without leading scorer Stephen Curry when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (9-13) on Wednesday as road favorites.

Curry suffered a severely sprained ankle in a 125-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday and has been ruled out.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total is at 220, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 120.6-104.5, Warriors (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Golden State has not been the same dominant team as in previous years due to injuries early in the season, but there is still enough offensive firepower with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the lineup.

The Warriors got 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Green in the victory at New Orleans, while Thompson scored 22 and Durant added 19, seven and five. That balance helped them overcome a 20-point deficit and still cover the spread for the third straight game as nine-point favorites.

Why the Hornets can cover the spread

Charlotte has underachieved this year and finally snapped a four-game losing streak with a 104-94 victory against the Orlando Magic on Monday thanks to the return of Kemba Walker.

The Hornets had won three in a row prior to their skid with Walker in the lineup, but he sat out the last two games of the losing streak due to a shoulder injury.

Walker scored a game-high 29 points versus the Magic and is the player who can take advantage of Curry's absence the most.

In Charlotte's nine wins, Walker is averaging 25 points and shooting nearly 48 percent from the floor.

Smart betting pick

It is hard to pay too much attention to betting trends in this head-to-head matchup with Curry out, but the Hornets have gone 4-3-1 against the spread in the past eight meetings despite losing six of them straight up. They are also 7-4 SU and ATS in their last 11 against Western Conference opponents.

On the other side, Golden State is just 5-8-1 ATS in its previous 14 games versus Eastern Conference foes even though the champs have won 11 of them.

Walker will be the best player on the court here and lead Charlotte to an upset.

NBA betting trends

Golden State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

Golden State is 17-8 ATS in its last 25 games on the road.

Charlotte is 2-3-1 ATS in its last six games against Golden State.

All NBA odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.