FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: David De Gea, Mesut Ozil Named in TOTW 12

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea heads FIFA 18's Ultimate Team of the Week 12 after his phenomenal performance in the 3-1 defeat of Arsenal on Saturday.

Gunners playmaker Mesut Ozil joins the Spain international in a Premier League-heavy starting XI, which also includes Everton's Wayne Rooney, United's Ashley Young and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic has received an 86-rated in-form card after he netted a hat-trick in the 5-0 victory over Chievo on Sunday that saw the Nerazzurri move to the top of Serie A.

EA Sports put the full squad out on Wednesday:

Here are the full details on the 23:

Starting XI

Position: GK. David De Gea, Manchester United, Spain. New Rating: 92

Position: LB. Alex Telles, FC Porto, Brazil. New Rating: 83

Position: CB. Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Hamburg, Greece. New Rating: 82

Position: LWB. Ashley Young, Manchester United, England. New Rating: 84

Position: LM. Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan, Croatia. New Rating: 86

Position: CM. Wayne Rooney, Everton, England. New Rating: 84

Position: CAM. Giuliano, Fenerbahce, Brazil. New Rating: 84

Position: LM. Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich, France. New Rating: 82

Position: RF. Mesut Ozil, Arsenal, Germany. New Rating: 89

Position: LW. Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Brazil. New Rating: 87

Position: ST. Iago Aspas, Celta Vigo, Spain. New Rating: 86

Substitutes

Position: GK. Beto, Goztepe, Portugal. New Rating: 81

Position: RB. Roberto Rosales, Malaga, Venezuela. New Rating: 81

Position: CDM. Benjamin Andre, Rennes, France. New Rating: 81

Position: RM. Ibai Gomez, Alaves, Spain. New Rating: 81

Position: CM. Dimitri Lienard, Strasbourg, France. New Rating: 81

Position: ST. Serge Gnabry, Hoffenheim, Germany. New Rating: 82

Position: ST. Alfred Finnbogason, Augsburg, Iceland. New Rating: 81

Reserves

Position: GK. Alberto Brignoli, Benevento, Italy. New Rating: 78

Position: CM. Markel Bergara, Getafe, Spain. New Rating: 79

Position: CAM. Davit Skhirtladze, Silkeborg, Georgia. New Rating: 73

Position: ST. Yu Kobayashi, Kawasaki Frontale, Japan. New Rating: 79

Position: ST. Jakub Swierczok, Zaglebie Lubin, Poland. New Rating: 74

David De Gea, Manchester United

De Gea's performance against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium was record-equalling in Premier League terms as he made 14 saves, per Opta:

Arguably the best moment of a fantastic performance from the Spanish stopper came 10 minutes into the second half when, with the score at 2-1, he denied Alexandre Lacazette with a fantastic save before keeping out Alexis Sanchez's follow-up with his feet.

His brilliance meant United claimed a crucial three points in north London as they produced a stellar counter-attacking display and took full advantage of Arsenal's defensive deficiencies.

De Gea's 92-rated in-form card sees him boosted to 93 for both diving and reflexes, while he is also now in the 90s for positioning.

Gamers will be eager to get their hands on the goalkeeper's latest card as he will keep out more than most between the posts.

Mesut Ozil, Arsenal

Ozi has taken his fair share of criticism while at Arsenal, but his recent form has been fantastic, and he put in one of his best displays for the Gunners in a 5-0 home defeat of Huddersfield Town on November 29.

Playing on the right-hand side of a tight attacking three with Sanchez and Lacazette, he netted Arsenal's fourth goal and provided two assists.

It was a man-of-the-match display from the Germany international in a dominant performance for the Gunners, and he proved he can be a match-winner when on top form, per The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke:

Ozil's latest in-form card sees him on the brink of an overall rating of 90, with his most eye-catching attributes being his 88-rated dribbling and 89-rated passing.

Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan

It was widely reported in the summer transfer window that United manager Jose Mourinho was desperate to sign Inter winger Perisic, per Paul Hirst in the The Times.

In the 2017-18 campaign, the Croatia international has proved why he caught the eye of the Portuguese manager, after netting seven goals and providing six assists in Inter's unbeaten start to the new Serie A season.

The 28-year-old has played every minute of the league campaign and produced arguably his best performance of the season at the San Siro against Chievo, where he opened the scoring before adding two second-half strikes.

A card rated at 86 overall and boasting pace, dribbling, shooting and passing attributes all in the 80s is indicative of just how effective Perisic can be as a goalscorer and a creator.