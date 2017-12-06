Jose Mourinho Accuses Pep Guardiola of David Silva Lie Before Manchester Derby

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has called out Pep Guardiola ahead of the Manchester derby, saying he might not be being truthful about the fitness of playmaker David Silva.

The Manchester City manager has said the Spaniard may not be available for Sunday's huge clash at Old Trafford. But Manchester United boss Mourinho is sceptical, not least given Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette was fit to play against the Red Devils on Saturday despite previously being ruled out by Arsene Wenger, per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan:

"Our opponents have all these issues. They have a big issue but in the end everybody is ready to play. They have phenomenal organisations. We are a bit more humble. When we have a problem, we have a problem. When players are injured, they are injured. I tell you the truth.

"No stories of Lacazette or Silva. All truth. Eric Bailly has no chance. Phil Jones has a chance. Marouane Fellaini a chance. Zlatan Ibrahimovic a big chance. Nemanja Matic is injured but will play for sure."



Silva has not travelled with the Sky Blues for their UEFA Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, and Guardiola said he does not know if he will recover in time for Sunday, per Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old's 83rd-minute goal against West Ham United last time out in the Premier League earned City a 2-1 win and stretched their winning run in the English top flight to 13 games.

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

City sit eight points ahead of second-placed United at the top of the Premier League table.

United will be desperate to reduce the gap by prevailing against the Sky Blues on Sunday, something they were not able to do in either league fixture between the two sides last term, although they did beat City 1-0 in the EFL Cup.

The Red Devils have some crucial momentum going into the clash after beating Arsenal 3-1, but they will be without talisman Paul Pogba after he was sent off at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman's absence will arguably be more crucial for United than if Silva can't play for City as Pogba is all but irreplaceable in Mourinho's side, per WhoScored.com:

Guardiola, meanwhile, has an abundance of attacking-midfield players to use in place of Silva, among them £43 million summer signing Bernardo Silva, who has started just three Premier League games so far this term.