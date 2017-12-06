Brent Musburger Tells 'Snowflakes' to 'Quit Preaching' About Violence in NFL

John Locher/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, but the game was overshadowed by the brutal nature of a number of hits and injuries from the two AFC North rivals.

While seeing something like Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier lying motionless on the turf for an extended period of time may have sparked sympathy and questions about football from some, retired sports broadcaster Brent Musburger took a different route entirely and praised the violence of the NFL while critiquing "snowflakes":

