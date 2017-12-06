    Brent Musburger Tells 'Snowflakes' to 'Quit Preaching' About Violence in NFL

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    In this Nov. 16, 2017, photo, Brent Musburger looks at notes during a broadcast at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. During the show, part of the Vegas Stats & Information Network, Musburger and others talk about sports betting. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, but the game was overshadowed by the brutal nature of a number of hits and injuries from the two AFC North rivals.

    While seeing something like Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier lying motionless on the turf for an extended period of time may have sparked sympathy and questions about football from some, retired sports broadcaster Brent Musburger took a different route entirely and praised the violence of the NFL while critiquing "snowflakes":

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

