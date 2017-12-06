    Twitter Lights Up as Bradley Beal Scores Career-High 51 Points vs. Blazers

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal pauses during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    John Wall is out with a knee injury, so Bradley Beal outscored Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum by himself during the Washington Wizards' 106-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Tuesday.

    Beal finished with 51 points on 21-of-37 shooting, outdueling Lillard (30 points) and McCollum (14 points).

    Twitter naturally reacted to the head-turning performance, and his team pointed out the Florida product poured in a career high:

    According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington and Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated, Beal found himself alongside impressive company:

    He certainly caught the eye of teammate Sheldon Mac:

    The showing was a drastic difference for Beal compared to his recent stretch when he scored less than 12 points in three of Washington's previous four games.

    Hughes highlighted the turnaround:

    Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington put the bounce-back effort into simple terms:

    Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com had a different way of describing Beal's night:

    Beal did most of his damage in the third quarter Tuesday and helped the Wizards maintain control and set up a relatively stress-free fourth:

    While most were in awe of Beal's performance, Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports pointed out Portland's defense did some fans a favor:

    Here is the best of the rest:

    Beal and the Wizards are now 13-11 and tied with the Indiana Pacers for the No. 7 seed in the early Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are still looking to establish sustained momentum, but Beal's performance could spark them during a softer portion of the schedule.

    Their next three games come against the 9-17 Phoenix Suns, 8-14 Los Angeles Clippers and 9-14 Brooklyn Nets.

    If Beal performs like he did Tuesday. Washington figures to win all three.

