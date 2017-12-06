Twitter Lights Up as Bradley Beal Scores Career-High 51 Points vs. Blazers

Nick Wass/Associated Press

John Wall is out with a knee injury, so Bradley Beal outscored Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum by himself during the Washington Wizards' 106-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Tuesday.

Beal finished with 51 points on 21-of-37 shooting, outdueling Lillard (30 points) and McCollum (14 points).

The showing was a drastic difference for Beal compared to his recent stretch when he scored less than 12 points in three of Washington's previous four games.

Beal did most of his damage in the third quarter Tuesday and helped the Wizards maintain control and set up a relatively stress-free fourth:

Beal and the Wizards are now 13-11 and tied with the Indiana Pacers for the No. 7 seed in the early Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are still looking to establish sustained momentum, but Beal's performance could spark them during a softer portion of the schedule.

Their next three games come against the 9-17 Phoenix Suns, 8-14 Los Angeles Clippers and 9-14 Brooklyn Nets.

If Beal performs like he did Tuesday. Washington figures to win all three.