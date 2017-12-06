Twitter Lights Up as Bradley Beal Scores Career-High 51 Points vs. Blazers

Twitter Lights Up as Bradley Beal Scores Career-High 51 Points vs. BlazersDecember 6, 2017
John Wall is out with a knee injury, so Bradley Beal outscored Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum by himself during the Washington Wizards' 106-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Tuesday.
Beal finished with 51 points on 21-of-37 shooting, outdueling Lillard (30 points) and McCollum (14 points).
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Career-high FIFTY-ONE points for Bradley Beal 🔥 https://t.co/m6hNWEsHlY2017-12-6 05:24:12
Twitter naturally reacted to the head-turning performance, and his team pointed out the Florida product poured in a career high:
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
THERE IT IS! A new career-high for @RealDealBeal23, 43 AND COUNTING! 🐼🔥 #WizBlazers https://t.co/lYDx4Re2hm2017-12-6 04:52:45
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
One for the record books for 🐼. WIZARDS WIN. #WizBlazers https://t.co/wkKT9wSI392017-12-6 05:16:17
According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington and Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated, Beal found himself alongside impressive company:
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal (49 points) has now tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points ever at the Blazers. https://t.co/H8MBVuZt7M2017-12-6 05:14:24
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Wizards’ Bradley Beal (career-high 51 points vs. Blazers) is third NBA player to top 50 points in a game in 2017-18, joining LeBron James and James Harden.2017-12-6 05:17:31
He certainly caught the eye of teammate Sheldon Mac:
Sheldon Mac @sheldonmacc
REAL DEAL BEAL!!!2017-12-6 04:38:23
The showing was a drastic difference for Beal compared to his recent stretch when he scored less than 12 points in three of Washington's previous four games.
Hughes highlighted the turnaround:
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal averaged 9.7 points in his last four games. He's got 12 points in his first 10 minutes tonight.2017-12-6 03:33:21
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal's 43 points are one more than his last three games combined (42).2017-12-6 04:53:35
Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington put the bounce-back effort into simple terms:
Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 @cmillsnbcs
Angry Beal2017-12-6 04:38:08
Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com had a different way of describing Beal's night:
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Bradley Beal is on some Bernard King stuff tonite. Dude just dropped a fiddy-burger on the Blazers. Huge W for the @WashWizards2017-12-6 05:15:25
Beal did most of his damage in the third quarter Tuesday and helped the Wizards maintain control and set up a relatively stress-free fourth:
NBA TV @NBATV
.@RealDealBeal23 sits at a career-high with 45 points, including 19 in the 3rd quarter! 🔥 #PlayersOnly https://t.co/NIRaNfa6hQ2017-12-6 04:56:41
While most were in awe of Beal's performance, Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports pointed out Portland's defense did some fans a favor:
Dan Devine @YourManDevine
The Blazers want you to go to sleep early tonight, East Coast basketball fans.2017-12-6 04:25:17
Here is the best of the rest:
Luigi de Guzman @ouij
Bradley Beal right now #wizards https://t.co/cQEWgNsqpx2017-12-6 04:56:23
Dan Favale @danfavale
entire Wizards team, Dec. 4: 69 points Bradley Beal, Dec. 5: 51 points2017-12-6 05:19:01
Aaron Dodson @aardodson
Bradley Beal right now @RealDealBeal23 https://t.co/ePVZrP3fti2017-12-6 04:52:59
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Career-high 46 points for Bradley Beal https://t.co/JRwrtEO3ub2017-12-6 05:12:03
Beal and the Wizards are now 13-11 and tied with the Indiana Pacers for the No. 7 seed in the early Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are still looking to establish sustained momentum, but Beal's performance could spark them during a softer portion of the schedule.
Their next three games come against the 9-17 Phoenix Suns, 8-14 Los Angeles Clippers and 9-14 Brooklyn Nets.
If Beal performs like he did Tuesday. Washington figures to win all three.