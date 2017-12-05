    Blue Jays Owner Rogers Communications Considering Selling Franchise

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2017

    Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march past the Toronto Blue Jays logo before Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Tony Staffieri, the chief financial officer of Rogers Communications Inc., said Tuesday the company is considering selling the Toronto Blue Jays so it can acquire other assets.

    Natalie Wong of Bloomberg reported the news. The sale of the franchise is not imminent.

    Rogers Communications has owned the Blue Jays since 2000.

    The Blue Jays were valued at $1.3 billion by Forbes in April. Recent sale prices of professional sports franchises have largely been above Forbes estimations, and a major market like Toronto could attract a number of investors who see potential in Canada's only MLB franchise.

    The Blue Jays have nine winning seasons in the last 15 years but only two postseason appearances. They went to the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016.

    The Miami Marlins were sold to a group of investors for $1.2 billion in October. They team had been valued at $940 million by Forbes.

    The Los Angeles Dodgers, who were sold in 2012, are the only other franchise to top the $1 billion mark in MLB history.

