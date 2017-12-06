Fantasy Football Week 14 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Here's where we are in the fantasy football season: This is the last week of the regular season in some leagues, and sharp-minded players are looking to make one move to put them over the top in their final game.

The idea is to win this game at any cost, because a victory in Week 14 can sometimes be the difference between making the fantasy playoffs or crashing and burning in the final week.

There's no reason to overhaul your roster at this point, but there is a reason to make a move to improve the team you are putting on the field for one last regular-season game and, hopefully, the playoffs.

For our purposes, we are looking to add a deep sleeper who can become a difference-maker. A deep sleeper is defined as a player who has less than 25 percent ownership in Yahoo fantasy leagues.

We offer our list of deep sleepers available at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. These players can help needy fantasy owners in 12- or 14-team leagues.

Deep sleepers

(percentage owner in parentheses)

QB Brett Hundley, Green Bay Packers (11 percent)

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (16 percent)

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (5 percent)

RB Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18 percent)

RB Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (23 percent)

RB Rod Smith, Dallas Cowboys (14 percent)

WR Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati Bengals (8 percent)

WR Dontrelle Inman, Chicago Bears (16 percent)

WR Trent Taylor, San Francisco 49ers (1 percent)

TE Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers (12 percent)

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (6 percent)

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Brissett was a bargain-basement quarterback when he came to the Colts from the New England Patriots prior to the start of the season.

The former third-round pick learned quite a bit during his rookie year with the Patriots and while starting this year for the Colts. He is able to get away from the pass rush, buy time and make plays downfield.

Brissett has completed 217 of 359 passes for 2,542 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Brissett was 21-of-36 passing for 174 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Week 13 against the Jaguars.

His best game came in Week 9 when he completed 20 of 30 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Houston Texans. The Colts play at the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, and Brissett looks like a decent play for those desperate for a QB.

RB Rod Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Smith is one of the running backs who is getting an opportunity to run the ball as a result of the Ezekiel Elliott suspension.

Smith had nine carries for 41 yards and two receptions in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards in Week 13 against the Washington Redskins.

While Smith has not broken loose for a big game, he is getting enough opportunities to show what he can do. He may have his best opportunity this week when the Cowboys go to MetLife Stadium to play the Giants.

New York has the 32nd-ranked defense in the league, and the Giants also rank last against the run. Smith could come through with his best game of the season, given the G-Men's defensive issues.

WR Trent Taylor, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have handed their quarterback position to Jimmy Garoppolo, and the quarterback won his first start against the Chicago Bears in Week 13.

Garoppolo looks like the long-term answer for the position, and Taylor has an excellent chance of becoming one of his favorite receivers.

Taylor has been targeted 46 times this season by Niner quarterbacks and has 32 receptions for 331 yards with one TD. Garoppolo threw six passes against the Bears to Taylor, who caught all six. Taylor had 92 receiving yards in that game, and he is growing in stature considerably.

It is too early to say that Taylor is going to become a vital member of the Niners' receiving crew, but he looks like he is on the right path and appears to have a rapport with Garoppolo.

TE Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have a ton of options on offense, and almost all of them have a much higher profile than James.

However, James could get quite an opportunity this week when the Steelers host the Ravens. James caught all three of his targets when the Steelers played in Baltimore in Week 4.

He has a chance to see more action this week, as the Steelers will not have JuJu Smith-Schuster in the lineup due to his one-game suspension. That may allow James to have a greater role in the game plan.

The third-year tight end has caught 29 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns this season, and this could be a game when he gets quite a few opportunities to serve as an outlet for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.