Beyonce Presents Colin Kaepernick with Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

On Tuesday evening, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick received Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during SI's Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.



A special guest presented him with the honor.

Music icon Beyonce introduced the 30-year-old, who last played during Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season.

"I accept this award knowing that the legacy of Muhammad Ali is that of a champion of the people, and one who was affectionately known as the 'People's Champ,'" Kaepernick said on stage.

"I accept this award not for myself, but on behalf of the people. Because if it were not for my love of the people, I would not have protested. And if it was not for the support from the people, I would not be on this stage today.

"With or without the NFL's platform, I will continue to work for the people, because my platform is the people."

Per E! News' Mike Vulpo, the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award is presented to an athlete who uses his or her platform to "promote change."

