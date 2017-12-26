Foster Farms Bowl 2017: Purdue vs. Arizona TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Purdue and Arizona will represent a story of two wildly contrasting styles when they meet in the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

The Boilermakers are almost entirely built on their defense. They rank 18th nationally, giving up just 19.3 points per game. Louisville was the only team to score 30 points on Purdue during the regular season, which came during the first week.

In October, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm told reporters:

"It's a lot of factors. I did like the defensive personnel when I got here. When I was able to work with them, I liked some of the parts. We had some experience and some guys who really looked the part and played the part in practice.

"It really was about getting some of the guys who hadn't played into the mix, seeing where they fit in and trying to build some depth so we can spell some guys and not make them play every rep. We have been able to do that pretty well. Our defensive coaches have done an outstanding job playing an attacking style of defense. We try to take away the run."

Purdue will be making its first bowl appearance since 2012 after closing the regular season with wins over Iowa and Indiana.

"I'm excited; I've never been to California before," senior defensive end Danny Ezechukwu said, per Mike Carmin of the Journal & Courier. "Going out there will be real cool. I'm looking forward to playing a quality opponent. They have a top 10 offense and I know coach Holt is biting at the bit to get out there and show what we can do."

Arizona is making a return to the bowl stage after a 3-9 campaign in 2016. Head coach Rich Rodriguez has led the Wildcats to bowl games in five of his six seasons, winning three of the first four.

Rodriguez's team is, as his outfits typically are, led by one of the most high-powered offenses in the country.

Quarterback Khalil Tate played at a Heisman Trophy level after taking over the starting job, throwing for 1,289 yards and nine touchdowns through the air while adding 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He's expected to be in the lineup despite being injured in Arizona's regular-season finale against Arizona State.

"It's a great venue," Rodriguez said of the Foster Farms Bowl. "We're fortunate they picked us. I told the team a couple weeks ago: They're all good. I haven't been to any bad bowl games. It's nice to be wanted."

Purdue's strong run defense against Tate and the Arizona ground game should make this an interesting mix.

Game Info

Date: December 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Line: Arizona - 3 (OddsShark)