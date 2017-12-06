WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 5

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 5December 6, 2017
Enzo Amore's stranglehold over the entire cruiserweight division continues to tighten with each passing week, but he missed Tuesday's show due to other commitments with the Raw roster.
This left Drew Gulak in charge of The Zo Train for the time being, and it didn't take long for the perceived power he had to go to his head.
The king of PowerPoint presentations won the right to face Rich Swann to see who gets a title shot at Amore in the future.
This new stable is a strange combination of different personalities, but somehow it has been working. Even if it started as a weak attempt to make Amore seem dangerous, The Zo Train has the potential to provide a lot of entertainment.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander
- People have started bringing PowerPoint signs to WWE shows.
- If you didn't laugh, at least a little, at Gulak saying "Drew Drew" to imitate a train, you have no soul.
- Gulak provided some good commentary during this match. He could be a great heel announcer if he ever gives up wrestling.
- Alexander should pull double duty and put in some time with NXT. He could be an awesome NXT champion and have some great matches with the likes of Johnny Gargano, Drew McIntyre and Tommaso Ciampa.
Gulak opened the show with a promo talking about being in charge of The Zo Train. The crowd gave him some monumental heat, which is a bit odd after he received positive responses in recent weeks.
He was supposed to face Cedric Alexander, but he used his position of fake power to make a substitution and had Noam Dar fight in his place.
Dar and Alexander had an extended feud involving Alicia Fox, so these two have more history between them than most people on the 205 Live roster.
As expected, this was a competitive match with some hard-hitting offense from both competitors. Alexander had the size advantage, but Dar never seemed like the underdog.
Gulak discouraged Dar from jumping off the top rope when he had the advantage, which allowed Alexander to capitalize with a Lumbar Check to score the win.
Grade: B-
The Brian Kendrick vs. Gran Metalik
- WWE advertised some special tour dates just for the 205 Live roster. Is this a sign of the company considering making the cruiserweight division its own unique brand like Raw or NXT?
- Metalik deserves so much better than being booked once every other month. He could be stealing the show every week.
- Matalik is a bit like La Parka. He's a lot bigger than most luchadors, but he can perform all the high-flying moves with ease.
- The suicide dive Metalik hit Gallagher with looked vicious, but the jumping hurricanrana over the barricade was amazing.
The second match of the evening featured The Brian Kendrick taking on a man we don't see nearly enough of, Gran Metalik.
Jack Gallagher was at ringside to support his friend, so naturally, he had to get involved at some point. The Brit pulled Matalik off the ropes while the ref had his back turned to give Kendrick an unfair advantage.
The luchador kept himself in the fight for a few more minutes, but he eventually succumbed to the Captain's Hook submission to give Kendrick a victory.
The Wizard of Odd is a long way from being the champion he was one year ago, but he is still a valuable member of the roster.
Grade: C
Tony Nese vs. Rich Swann
- The Hideo Itami video packages get better every week. It's too bad a few injuries kept him from making it to the main roster sooner.
- This match needed about five more minutes. Everything felt a bit too rushed.
- Gulak used his megaphone to signal Dar and Ariya Daivari to join him and Nese at ringside after the match was over. Before they could do anything, Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali helped even the odds.
The final match of the week saw Rich Swann take on another member of The Zo Train in Tony Nese. Since Gulak accompanied Nese to the ring, Alexander sat in Swann's corner to keep things even.
The biggest problem facing the cruiserweight division right now is repetitiveness. Swann and Nese have been in the ring together many times, so we knew how this match would go before it started.
Nese focused on using his strength advantage and Swann tried to use his speed and agility to keep The Premier Athlete off balance.
Since Swann will be competing for a title match next week on Raw, he was guaranteed to win this bout to build up some momentum.
Grade: C-
