WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 5

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Enzo Amore's stranglehold over the entire cruiserweight division continues to tighten with each passing week, but he missed Tuesday's show due to other commitments with the Raw roster.

This left Drew Gulak in charge of The Zo Train for the time being, and it didn't take long for the perceived power he had to go to his head.

The king of PowerPoint presentations won the right to face Rich Swann to see who gets a title shot at Amore in the future.

This new stable is a strange combination of different personalities, but somehow it has been working. Even if it started as a weak attempt to make Amore seem dangerous, The Zo Train has the potential to provide a lot of entertainment.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.