Ryan Shazier Tweets Thanking Supporters for Prayers After Back Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has shared a message on Twitter after suffering a back injury during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier tweeted out thanks to his fans for their prayers and support:

Shazier was carted off the field following a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone in the first quarter of Pittsburgh's 23-20 win.

After making the tackle. Shazier remained on the ground and briefly reached for his back before waving to the sidelines to get the medical staff on the field.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Shazier's injury would not require surgery in a statement released overnight.

A joint statement released Tuesday by David Okonkwo, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's director of neurotrauma, and Joseph Cheng, University of Cincinnati Health chief of neurosurgery, said Shazier would remain at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for the next 24-48 hours for testing before returning to Pittsburgh for the additional evaluation.

Now in his fourth NFL season, Shazier has started each of Pittsburgh's first 12 games this season. The 25-year-old leads the team with 68 solo tackles and 10 passes defensed in 2017.