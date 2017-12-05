    Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Star Meets with Rangers, Mariners, Cubs Representatives

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2017

    FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Otani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball owners on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, have approved a new posting agreement with their Japanese counterparts in a move that allows bidding to start for coveted pitcher and outfielder Shohei Ohtani. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
    Shizuo Kambayashi/Associated Press

    Japanese baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani met with representatives of the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

    Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported the list of teams.

    Ohtani, 23, is arguably the top free agent on the market. He's expected to meet with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday after meeting with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, per Rosenthal.

    A two-way threat who hits with power from the outfield and reaches triple digits on the mound, Ohtani could become the first player in modern baseball to play the field and pitch regularly. He's been perhaps the premier player in Japan doing both over the last five seasons.

    New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Ohtani is looking for a smaller market or to play on the West Coast—or both.

    "I am not yet a complete player yet, and I want to go to an environment where I can continue to get better," Ohtani said last month. "I felt the same way when I graduated from high school. And it is my strongest reason for wanting to go now." 

