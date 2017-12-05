Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Star Meets with Rangers, Mariners, Cubs Representatives

Shizuo Kambayashi/Associated Press

Japanese baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani met with representatives of the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported the list of teams.

Ohtani, 23, is arguably the top free agent on the market. He's expected to meet with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday after meeting with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, per Rosenthal.

A two-way threat who hits with power from the outfield and reaches triple digits on the mound, Ohtani could become the first player in modern baseball to play the field and pitch regularly. He's been perhaps the premier player in Japan doing both over the last five seasons.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Ohtani is looking for a smaller market or to play on the West Coast—or both.

"I am not yet a complete player yet, and I want to go to an environment where I can continue to get better," Ohtani said last month. "I felt the same way when I graduated from high school. And it is my strongest reason for wanting to go now."