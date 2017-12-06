    Bowl Games 2017-18: TV Schedule and Predictions for Most Anticipated Matchups

    Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and teammates celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, as college football's bowl season is set to kick off on December 16. 

    As always, this bowl season brings a variety of matchups, including a number of intriguing games between high-profile programs, and a few featuring some underdogs hoping to make a splash on the national stage. 

    There will be plenty of time to dissect the biggest games over the next few weeks, but here's an early look at the schedule and some predictions for the biggest games outside of the College Football Playoff. 

              

    December 16

    R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

    Troy (-5.5) vs. North Texas

    TV: ESPN

             

    AutoNation Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET)

    Western Kentucky (-5) vs. Georgia State

    TV: CBS Sports Network

            

    Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 25 Boise State vs. Oregon (-7.5)

    TV: ABC

           

    Gildan New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

    Marshall vs. Colorado State (-5.5)

    TV: ESPN

           

    Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State (-3.5)

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 19

    Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

    Akron vs. Florida Atlantic (-22.5)

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 20

    DXL Frisco Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Louisiana Tech vs. SMU (-5)

    TV: ESPN

          

    December 21

    Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Temple (-7) vs. Florida International

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 22

    Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    UAB vs. Ohio (-7.5)

    TV: ESPN

           

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

    Central Michigan vs. Wyoming (-1)

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 23

    Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m. ET)

    Texas Tech vs. South Florida (-2.5)

    TV: ESPN

             

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    San Diego State vs. Army*

    TV: ESPN

           

    Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

    Appalachian State vs. Toledo (-8)

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 24

    Hawai'i Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    Fresno State vs. Houston (-2.5)

    TV: ESPN

            

    December 26

    Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

    West Virginia vs. Utah (-7)

    TV: ESPN

            

    Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    Duke (-4.5) vs. Northern Illinois

    TV: ESPN

            

    Cactus Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    Kansas State (-2.5) vs. UCLA

    TV: ESPN

            

    December 27

    Walk On's Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

    Southern Miss vs. Florida State (-15)

    TV: ESPN

           

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    Boston College vs. Iowa (-3)

    TV: ESPN

           

    Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    Arizona (-3.5) vs. Purdue

    TV: Fox

           

    Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    Texas vs. Missouri (-3)

    TV: ESPN                 

            

    December 28

    Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (1:30 p.m. ET)

    Virginia vs. Navy*

    TV: ESPN

            

    Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State (-6.5)

    TV: ESPN

          

    Valero Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU (-2.5)

    TV: ESPN

          

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    No. 18 Washington State (-3) vs. No. 16 Michigan State

    TV: Fox

                           

    December 29

    Belk Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

    Wake Forest (-3) vs. Texas A&M

    TV: ESPN

           

    Hyundai Sun Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 24 NC State (-6.5) vs. Arizona State

    TV: CBS

            

    Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 21 Northwestern (-7) vs. Kentucky

    TV: ESPN

            

    Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m. ET)

    Utah State (-3.5) vs. New Mexico State

    TV: CBS Sports Network

          

    Goodyear Cotton Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 5 Ohio State (-6.5) vs. No. 8 USC

    TV: ESPN

                   

    December 30

    TaxSlayer Bowl (Noon ET)

    No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Louisville (-6.5)

    TV: ESPN

           

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 20 Memphis (-3.5) vs. Iowa State

    TV: ABC

            

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

    No. 9 Penn State (-3) vs. No. 11 Washington

    TV: ESPN

            

    Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    No. 6 Wisconsin (-6.5) vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)

    TV: ESPN

                  

    January 1, 2018

    Outback Bowl (Noon ET)

    Michigan (-7.5) vs. South Carolina

    TV: ESPN2

         

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 7 Auburn (-9.5) vs. No. 12 UCF

    TV: ESPN

           

    Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's (1 p.m. ET)

    No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU (-3)

    TV: ABC

            

    Rose Bowl (National Semifinal, 5 p.m. ET)

    No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia (-1.5)

    TV: ESPN

            

    Sugar Bowl (National Semifinal, 8:45 p.m. ET)

    No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama (-2.5)

    TV: ESPN               

           

    January 8, 2018

    National Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

    TV: ESPN

    *denotes odds have not been released 

              

    Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs USC

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Denzel Ward #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates an interception against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    One of the most anticipated matchups outside of the playoff will be the battle between the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans. 

    Normally these two conference champs would meet in the Rose Bowl, but since that game is part of the playoff this year (Oklahoma vs. Georgia) this classic Big Ten/Pac-12 showdown shifts to the Cotton Bowl. 

    The Ohio State defense will give Sam Darnold one of his toughest tests of the year, and his track record against strong defenses bodes well for the Buckeyes. 

    The Buckeyes defense ranks 16th in the nation in passer rating allowed, and will be just the second team Darnold has faced that ranks in the top 25. Against Washington State, which ranks fifth, Darnold was just 15-of-29 with an interception—USC lost the the game 29-15. 

    USC's passing game has suffered this season in part due to the lack of depth in its receiving corps. Darnold relies heavily on Deontay Burnett, who accounted for 26 percent of USC's receptions in the regular season. 

    Ohio State has fared well against teams lacking a variety of weapons thanks to cornerback Denzel Ward. Against Wisconsin, for example, Ohio State frequently lined up Ward against tight end Troy Fumagalli and held him to just five catches for 48 yards. 

    If Ward can have a similar effect on Burnett, the Buckeyes should be able to slow down the Trojans offense and cruise to victory. 

    Prediction: Ohio State 38, USC 27

            

    Orange Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami FL

    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Miami has been decimated by injuries this season, and it showed during its final two games in losses to Pittsburgh and Clemson. 

    The Hurricanes should still have a shot to end their year on a high note, however, thanks to its ability to create turnovers. Miami led all Power Five teams in turnovers this season, averaging 2.5 per game. 

    Traditionally, Wisconsin is a team that excels at protecting the football, but the Badgers have struggled in that area at times this season. 

    Wisconsin had at least one turnover in 12 of its 13 games this season, and committed multiple turnovers against each of its toughest opponents, including two against Ohio State, three against Northwestern and four against Iowa. 

    Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been the culprit of most of these mistakes, having tossed 15 interceptions this season. 

    As long as Miami's defense is able to force Wisconsin into mistakes and keep passing the turnover chain around the sidelines, the Hurricanes should be able to pull out a victory. 

    Prediction: Miami 23, Wisconsin 17

            

    Peach Bowl: Auburn vs UCF

    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    From a statistical standpoint, it's difficult to make a case for UCF giving Auburn a serious challenge in this matchup. However, it's always hard to predict the motivation of a team in Auburn's situation. 

    Auburn has the unique distinction of having wins over two teams headed to the playoff (Alabama and Georgia) and also played Clemson tough in a 14-6 loss. As a result, Auburn has nothing left to prove in the Peach Bowl. 

    For UCF, however, this is their national championship and arguably the biggest game in school history. 

    Even though Auburn appears to hold an edge in every phase of the game, UCF can't be discounted due to the motivation factor. In fact, it has become almost expected for the underdog to win these types of matchups. 

    The last time a Group of Five team played in the Peach Bowl, we were treated to one of the biggest bowl upsets in recent memory when Houston thumped Florida State 38-24 in 2015. 

    In terms of the on-field matchup, one of the keys will be UCF's ability to slow down Auburn's pass rush. 

    The Knights allowed just 12 sacks this season, but they haven't faced a pass-rusher like Auburn's Jeff Holland. According to CFB Film Room, Holland led the SEC with 56 quarterback pressures this season. 

    If UCF can protect quarterback McKenzie Milton, it should be able to hang with Auburn and potentially pull off the upset. 

    Prediction: Auburn 31, UCF 27

          

