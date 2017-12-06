Bowl Games 2017-18: TV Schedule and Predictions for Most Anticipated Matchups

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, as college football's bowl season is set to kick off on December 16.

As always, this bowl season brings a variety of matchups, including a number of intriguing games between high-profile programs, and a few featuring some underdogs hoping to make a splash on the national stage.

There will be plenty of time to dissect the biggest games over the next few weeks, but here's an early look at the schedule and some predictions for the biggest games outside of the College Football Playoff.

December 16

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

Troy (-5.5) vs. North Texas

TV: ESPN

AutoNation Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET)

Western Kentucky (-5) vs. Georgia State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 25 Boise State vs. Oregon (-7.5)

TV: ABC

Gildan New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

Marshall vs. Colorado State (-5.5)

TV: ESPN

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State (-3.5)

TV: ESPN

December 19

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

Akron vs. Florida Atlantic (-22.5)

TV: ESPN

December 20

DXL Frisco Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU (-5)

TV: ESPN

December 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

Temple (-7) vs. Florida International

TV: ESPN

December 22

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

UAB vs. Ohio (-7.5)

TV: ESPN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

Central Michigan vs. Wyoming (-1)

TV: ESPN

December 23

Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m. ET)

Texas Tech vs. South Florida (-2.5)

TV: ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

San Diego State vs. Army*

TV: ESPN

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

Appalachian State vs. Toledo (-8)

TV: ESPN

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

Fresno State vs. Houston (-2.5)

TV: ESPN

December 26

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

West Virginia vs. Utah (-7)

TV: ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

Duke (-4.5) vs. Northern Illinois

TV: ESPN

Cactus Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

Kansas State (-2.5) vs. UCLA

TV: ESPN

December 27

Walk On's Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

Southern Miss vs. Florida State (-15)

TV: ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

Boston College vs. Iowa (-3)

TV: ESPN

Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

Arizona (-3.5) vs. Purdue

TV: Fox

Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

Texas vs. Missouri (-3)

TV: ESPN

December 28

Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (1:30 p.m. ET)

Virginia vs. Navy*

TV: ESPN

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State (-6.5)

TV: ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU (-2.5)

TV: ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

No. 18 Washington State (-3) vs. No. 16 Michigan State

TV: Fox

December 29

Belk Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

Wake Forest (-3) vs. Texas A&M

TV: ESPN

Hyundai Sun Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 24 NC State (-6.5) vs. Arizona State

TV: CBS

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

No. 21 Northwestern (-7) vs. Kentucky

TV: ESPN

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m. ET)

Utah State (-3.5) vs. New Mexico State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Goodyear Cotton Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Ohio State (-6.5) vs. No. 8 USC

TV: ESPN

December 30

TaxSlayer Bowl (Noon ET)

No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Louisville (-6.5)

TV: ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 20 Memphis (-3.5) vs. Iowa State

TV: ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

No. 9 Penn State (-3) vs. No. 11 Washington

TV: ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Wisconsin (-6.5) vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)

TV: ESPN

January 1, 2018

Outback Bowl (Noon ET)

Michigan (-7.5) vs. South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Auburn (-9.5) vs. No. 12 UCF

TV: ESPN

Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's (1 p.m. ET)

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU (-3)

TV: ABC

Rose Bowl (National Semifinal, 5 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia (-1.5)

TV: ESPN

Sugar Bowl (National Semifinal, 8:45 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama (-2.5)

TV: ESPN

January 8, 2018

National Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

TV: ESPN

*denotes odds have not been released

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs USC

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One of the most anticipated matchups outside of the playoff will be the battle between the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans.

Normally these two conference champs would meet in the Rose Bowl, but since that game is part of the playoff this year (Oklahoma vs. Georgia) this classic Big Ten/Pac-12 showdown shifts to the Cotton Bowl.

The Ohio State defense will give Sam Darnold one of his toughest tests of the year, and his track record against strong defenses bodes well for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes defense ranks 16th in the nation in passer rating allowed, and will be just the second team Darnold has faced that ranks in the top 25. Against Washington State, which ranks fifth, Darnold was just 15-of-29 with an interception—USC lost the the game 29-15.

USC's passing game has suffered this season in part due to the lack of depth in its receiving corps. Darnold relies heavily on Deontay Burnett, who accounted for 26 percent of USC's receptions in the regular season.

Ohio State has fared well against teams lacking a variety of weapons thanks to cornerback Denzel Ward. Against Wisconsin, for example, Ohio State frequently lined up Ward against tight end Troy Fumagalli and held him to just five catches for 48 yards.

If Ward can have a similar effect on Burnett, the Buckeyes should be able to slow down the Trojans offense and cruise to victory.

Prediction: Ohio State 38, USC 27

Orange Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami FL

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Miami has been decimated by injuries this season, and it showed during its final two games in losses to Pittsburgh and Clemson.

The Hurricanes should still have a shot to end their year on a high note, however, thanks to its ability to create turnovers. Miami led all Power Five teams in turnovers this season, averaging 2.5 per game.

Traditionally, Wisconsin is a team that excels at protecting the football, but the Badgers have struggled in that area at times this season.

Wisconsin had at least one turnover in 12 of its 13 games this season, and committed multiple turnovers against each of its toughest opponents, including two against Ohio State, three against Northwestern and four against Iowa.

Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been the culprit of most of these mistakes, having tossed 15 interceptions this season.

As long as Miami's defense is able to force Wisconsin into mistakes and keep passing the turnover chain around the sidelines, the Hurricanes should be able to pull out a victory.

Prediction: Miami 23, Wisconsin 17

Peach Bowl: Auburn vs UCF

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

From a statistical standpoint, it's difficult to make a case for UCF giving Auburn a serious challenge in this matchup. However, it's always hard to predict the motivation of a team in Auburn's situation.

Auburn has the unique distinction of having wins over two teams headed to the playoff (Alabama and Georgia) and also played Clemson tough in a 14-6 loss. As a result, Auburn has nothing left to prove in the Peach Bowl.

For UCF, however, this is their national championship and arguably the biggest game in school history.

Even though Auburn appears to hold an edge in every phase of the game, UCF can't be discounted due to the motivation factor. In fact, it has become almost expected for the underdog to win these types of matchups.

The last time a Group of Five team played in the Peach Bowl, we were treated to one of the biggest bowl upsets in recent memory when Houston thumped Florida State 38-24 in 2015.

In terms of the on-field matchup, one of the keys will be UCF's ability to slow down Auburn's pass rush.

The Knights allowed just 12 sacks this season, but they haven't faced a pass-rusher like Auburn's Jeff Holland. According to CFB Film Room, Holland led the SEC with 56 quarterback pressures this season.

If UCF can protect quarterback McKenzie Milton, it should be able to hang with Auburn and potentially pull off the upset.

Prediction: Auburn 31, UCF 27

All betting info from OddsShark.com