Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Actor and former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony Dec. 13, Variety's Rebecca Rubin reported Tuesday.

"Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work, which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame," said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame ceremonies producer. "We envision scores of photos being taken at his star by his fans."

Johnson rose to prominence during WWE's "Attitude Era" in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His rivalry with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is one of the most legendary in wrestling history.

The 45-year-old began phasing out of his full-time wrestling career in 2003, and his transition to acting became a part of his on-screen character. He has returned to WWE for special occasions and briefly resumed his in-ring career in 2011, wrestling five times over the next two years.

While other wrestlers have tried to branch out into film and television acting, none has been more successful than Johnson. He was the highest-paid actor in the world in 2016, earning $64.5 million. He finished second behind Mark Wahlberg for the distinction in 2017.

When he's honored next week, Johnson will join his former boss, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2008.