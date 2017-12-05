    Chad Morris Reportedly to Be Named Arkansas Head Coach After 3 Years at SMU

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2017

    SMU head coach Chad Morris directs the Mustangs against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)
    MIKE STONE/Associated Press

    Arkansas has reportedly found its next head football coach, with Chad Morris set to take over the program after spending the past three years at SMU.

    Per Trey Biddy of HawgSports.com, Morris will be named the Razorbacks' head coach. 

    The Razorbacks have been scouring the coaching market since firing Bret Bielema on Nov. 24 following a 4-8 season in 2017. 

    Gus Malzahn, who was a walk-on wide receiver for two years in 1984-95 at Arkansas and was an offensive coordinator at the school in 2006, had been connected to the job before he agreed to a seven-year deal to remain head coach at Auburn. 

    The 49-year-old Morris will be tasked with turning around an Arkansas program that has finished under .500 three times in the past six seasons and hasn't won 10 games in a season since 2011. 

    Morris successfully rebuilt SMU in his three seasons with the program. The Mustangs were 2-10 in his first season and went 7-5 to earn a berth in the Miami Beach Bowl on Dec. 20 against Louisiana Tech in 2017. 

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Memphis' Norvell Signs 5-yr/$13M Extension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      College Football logo
      College Football

      The Premier Defensive Prospect Heading to CFP

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Taggart Agrees to Become Florida State's Next HC

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Arkansas Razorbacks Football logo
      Arkansas Razorbacks Football

      How Coaching Search Is Affecting Arkansas Recruiting

      Razorbacksportsradio
      via Razorbacksportsradio