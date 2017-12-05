    O.J. Simpson Says He Used His Vote for 2017 Heisman Trophy

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2017

    LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)
    Pool/Getty Images

    As the 1968 winner of the Heisman Trophy, O.J. Simpson had the opportunity to submit a ballot for the 2017 season, and he told TMZ Sports he had his say regarding the most deserving Heisman candidate this year.

    Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson and Stanford Cardinal running back Bryce Love are the three Heisman finalists.    

    A jury found Simpson not guilty in 1995 in the deaths of Ronald Goldman and his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. In 2008, he was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping, for which he received a prison sentence of up to 33 years.

    Despite his legal trouble, Simpson retained his Heisman vote, a luxury offered to every previous winner. Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush, on the other hand, lost his Heisman vote because he forfeited the Heisman he won in 2005 following an NCAA investigation into academic violations at USC.

    Upon receiving parole, Simpson was released from prison in October, the timing of which allowed him to see the majority of the college football season if he wanted to research the best players in FBS.

