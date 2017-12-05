Mike Norvell, Memphis Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022 Season

John Raoux/Associated Press

Memphis and head football coach Mike Norvell have agreed to a contract extension.

Norvell announced his extension Twitter on Tuesday:

Per Mark Giannotto and Geoff Calkins of the Commercial Appeal, Norvell's new deal is for $13 million over five years through the 2022 season.

Norvell was hired by the Tigers in December 2015, taking over the program after Justin Fuente went to Virginia Tech. He spent four years at Arizona State from 2012-15 as the offensive coordinator on Todd Graham's staff.

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports reported on Dec. 3 that Arkansas was looking at Norvell to take over as its head coach.

In two years at Memphis, Norvell has posted an 18-7 record. That success has led to direct results in recruiting, with 247Sports ranking the Tigers' 2017 class No. 2 in the American Athletic Conference, trailing only Central Florida, which enters its bowl game undefeated at 12-0.

The Tigers' 10 wins in 2017 ties the school record set three years ago and they reached No. 20 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Memphis can set a school record with its 11th win if it defeats Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30.