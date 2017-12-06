NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 14 Standings Based on Latest Super Bowl Odds

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Before they kicked off the English Premier League campaign against Sunderland in 2015, Leicester City had 5000-1 odds to win the EPL crown.

Somehow, LCFC overcame those massive odds to finish first, proving that the seemingly impossible happens in sports once in a blue moon.

Below you'll find some odds to win Super Bowl LII from OddsShark. You'll notice that some teams are huge long shots to win it all, such as the 1000-1 Indianapolis Colts, who are still mathematically alive despite being 3-9.

While the Colts are almost certainly done, don't be surprised if a few teams in the middle of the pack can make a run into the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams did so in 1979: They were 5-6 after 11 games but won four of their last five to take the NFC West.

Once there, they upset the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and led the Pittsburgh Steelers after three quarters in the Super Bowl before falling 31-19.

It's doubtful any middle-of-the-pack teams can make a serious Super Bowl run, but you never know.

Here's a look at those odds in addition to two teams with 100-1 odds or greater who can at least get hot and make the playoffs.

Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl LII Odds (via OddsShark)

1. New England Patriots: 5-2

2. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-1

3. Philadelphia Eagles: 11-2

4. Minnesota Vikings: 8-1



5. New Orleans Saints: 10-1

6. Seattle Seahawks: 12-1

7. Los Angeles Rams: 14-1

8. Los Angeles Chargers: 25-1

9. Carolina Panthers: 28-1

10. Atlanta Falcons: 33-1

11. Kansas City Chiefs: 33-1

12. Jacksonville Jaguars: 33-1

13. Tennessee Titans: 33-1

14. Baltimore Ravens: 33-1

15. Green Bay Packers: 40-1

16. Oakland Raiders: 40-1

17. Detroit Lions: 100-1

18. Dallas Cowboys: 125-1

19. Buffalo Bills: 150-1

20. Arizona Cardinals: 200-1

21. Cincinnati Bengals: 200-1

22. Washington Redskins: 250-1

23. Houston Texans: 250-1

24. New York Jets: 250-1

25. Miami Dolphins: 250-1

26. Denver Broncos: 500-1

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 500-1

28. Indianapolis Colts: 1000-1

29. Chicago Bears: Eliminated

30. New York Giants: Eliminated

31. San Francisco 49ers: Eliminated

32. Cleveland Browns: Eliminated

The Playoff Paths for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys

Going 6-6 after 12 games and making the playoffs after jumping an 8-4 team isn't unprecedented.

For example, the 2002 New York Giants were 6-6 after 12 games and two games back of the 8-4 New Orleans Saints with four matchups left. Big Blue proceeded to run the table and jump the Saints as well as the Atlanta Falcons to grab the fifth seed.

It will be tough sledding for the 6-6 Detroit Lions and 6-6 Dallas Cowboys to get there. Of course, it's highly unlikely one of them will make it, let alone both, but here are their individual paths to the postseason.

For Detroit, the Lions should be favored in their next two games (at the 4-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and home versus the 3-9 Chicago Bears) as long as quarterback Matt Stafford's bruised hand is healed in time (X-rays were negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network).

A Christmas Eve game at the 5-7 Cincinnati Bengals looks like a toss-up on paper. Conceivably, Detroit could be 9-6 heading into Week 17.

A date with the Green Bay Packers (and likely a healthy Aaron Rodgers, who will have recovered from a broken collarbone by then) looms on New Year's Eve, but on the bright side, it's a home matchup that can go Detroit's way.

For Dallas, the Cowboys will next face the 2-10 New York Giants, a franchise that is dealing with serious turmoil after the benching of 14-year starting quarterback Eli Manning and the firings of head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese in back-to-back weeks.

The Cowboys will then head west to Oakland to play the Raiders in the Black Hole, which is never an easy task. That being said, the Silver and Black's defense is ranked last in the league, per Football Outsiders, and it's conceivable that quarterback Dak Prescott could just put the team on his shoulders and lead the Cowboys to a win.

By Week 16, running back Ezekiel Elliott will be back on the field after serving a six-game suspension. Dallas' last two contests are difficult (a home matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and a road game at the Philadelphia Eagles), but the Dallas offense has been phenomenal since Prescott and Elliott took over in 2016. It is capable of beating any team on any given day.

Detroit and Dallas would almost certainly need to run the table and go 10-6 to make the playoffs. The competition for the final wild-card spots is tough, but both teams benefit from the fact that their opponents' schedules are hard down the stretch.

The 7-5 Atlanta Falcons, who sit between the last playoff team (the 8-4 Seattle Seahawks) and the rest of the 6-6 teams in the NFC, have to face the 9-3 New Orleans Saints twice in addition to the 8-4 Carolina Panthers once.

The Seahawks must travel cross country to play the 8-4 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. A game with Dallas looms on Christmas Eve, as mentioned before, but the 'Hawks also need to play the 9-3 Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, the Panthers host the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, and based on a recent report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, it looks like they could be playing quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his return to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Is it likely that a 6-6 team makes the playoffs? Far from it. But could it happen? It's possible.