Brockton HS Girls Basketball Team Loses 102-0 to Froid-Medicine Lake Redhawks

Michael Dodge/Getty Images

The Brockton High School girls basketball team from Montana found itself on the wrong end of a 102-0 shutout loss to Froid-Medicine Lake on Friday.

Per Lee Vernoy of the Great Falls Tribune, Brockton only had five players available to dress for the game and each of them had very limited playing experience. Brockton head coach Terrence Johnson provided further details on the situation:

“My other girl came down sick and couldn’t go, so we had to start the game with only five players. We had one eighth-grader, a first-year freshman and three sophomores. One sophomore was playing for the first time since sixth grade, the freshman had never really played ball until this year. The ones who couldn’t play were my upperclassmen; my ball handlers.”

By comparison, Vernoy noted the Redhawks had three players on their roster who range from 6'0" to 6'2" in height.

Brockton's roster problems were compounded during the game when one of the players injured her ankle during the second half, leaving the team with four players, and a second player injured her knee in the final 10 seconds of the game.

Johnson was not critical of Froid-Medicine Lake for its play when the game was out of hand.

“My girls did everything possible to score, and we were trying to find a way to get a crooked number up there,” he said. “They did nothing wrong. At the end of the day, they all went home and asked: ‘What’s for dinner, Mom?’”

Blowouts in high-school sports are not unusual, even one as lopsided as this. A February 2016 girls basketball playoff game in Ohio ended with a 108-1 final score.

Vernoy added Brockton's loss is the 20th time a team at any level of basketball has been shutout since 1907.