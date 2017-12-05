Lorenzen Wright's Suspected Killer Arrested, Charged with Murder

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

Police arrested a man in Tennessee who has been charged with the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Per Katie Fretland and Daniel Connolly of the Commercial Appeal, Billy Turner was charged with first-degree murder after being indicted Tuesday nearly one month after authorities in Mississippi recovered a gun which is believed to be the weapon that was used to kill Wright.

Wright's body was found in the woods by police days after his family reported him missing on July 22, 2010, and his death was ruled a homicide.

In October 2015, as part of a collaboration with Fox Sports 1, Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim wrote there was still no suspect, motive or answers in the case.

A reward of $21,000 for any information about Wright's murder was set after police found a gun in a lake in the area around Walnut, Mississippi last month, per Memphis' NewsChannel 3.

Wright played college basketball at the University of Memphis from 1994-96. He was a first-round pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1996 and played 13 NBA seasons with five teams until his retirement in 2009.