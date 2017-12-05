Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

With seven covers in a row, the Minnesota Vikings are now an amazing 40-15 against the spread over their last 55 games. But they're not playing under the radar anymore. Can Minnesota keep that money train rolling when it takes on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte?

NFL point spread: The Panthers opened as one-point favorites; the total was 42 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.4-19.2 Vikings (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

The Vikings just ran their straight-up winning streak to eight in a row last week with a 14-9 victory at Atlanta. Minnesota trailed the Falcons 9-7 through three quarters, but Case Keenum tossed a short touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph to take the lead. The Vikings defense then came up with two stops, and the offense ran the last five minutes off the clock to secure the win.

On the day, Minnesota outgained Atlanta 312-275, made 22 first downs to 15 for the Falcons and won time of possession by a 34-26 split.

The Vikings have now outgained each of their last 10 opponents and outrushed seven of their last eight foes. They're also now 8-2 both SU and ATS since Keenum took over at quarterback.

At 10-2 Minnesota now leads 10-2 Philadelphia by a tiebreaker in the battle for the best record in the NFC.

Minnesota beat Carolina early last season 22-10, picking off Cam Newton three times. And the Vikings are a better team now than they were then.

Why the Panthers can cover the spread

The Panthers won four games in a row through November but lost last week at New Orleans 31-21. Carolina only trailed 21-14 into the third quarter but could not maintain against a hot Saints outfit.

The Panthers tried to keep things close, but they botched a punt, took a bad unsportsmanlike penalty, came up a half-yard short on a fourth down inside the New Orleans red zone and lost a fumble on a punt near midfield, all of which basically cost them 13 points.

Prior to last week, Carolina put up 35 and 45 points in wins over the Jets and Miami, and just before that, the Panthers defense allowed just 20 points total in victories over Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

At 8-4 overall, Carolina owns the six spot in the NFC playoff standings.

The Panthers lost that game to the Vikings last year, but they actually outplayed Minnesota that day. Unfortunately, turnovers basically cost them three points, and they gave up eight points on a safety and a punt return for a score.

Smart pick

Minnesota might be the best team in the NFC at the moment, and they've certainly been a super bet as of late. On the other side, you're just never sure which Carolina team will show up; the one that beat New England or the one that lost to Chicago? Smart money here sides with the Vikings.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in five of the Vikings' last seven games against the Panthers.

The Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games after a loss.

The Vikings are 17-5 ATS in their last 22 games in December.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.