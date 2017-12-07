Taking Stock of Oakland Raiders' 2018 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 6

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As the offseason rapidly approaches, it's time to take an in-depth dive into 2018 draft talk. The spring comes with hope and optimism for every NFL team, as front offices retool their rosters. Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie has earned mixed reviews on his past three incoming classes.

What should fans expect, hope for and watch in April?

Typically, front office executives want to hit on at least half of their selections to ensure improvement in the following season.

It's fair to criticize McKenzie for picking up high-potential players who have yet to see significant snaps in regular-season action. However, it falls on the coaching staff to develop the talent through preparation during practices.

Unfortunately, McKenzie's top two 2017 draft picks, Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu, have played just 126 combined snaps. Injuries slowed development in both cases. The rookie defensive backs will experience a full first year next season.

With Conley and Melifonwu potentially taking larger roles during the upcoming campaign, McKenzie may have several young players looking to solidify starting spots when considering incoming rookie talent.

We'll go through an early preview of the Raiders' 2018 draft profile with questions, pending decisions and a look at a few prospects.