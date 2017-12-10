    Bowl Games 2017-18: Schedule and Winning Predictions for College Football Slate

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 25: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals runs with the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game at Commonwealth Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Clear your calendar for the rest of December because college football bowl season is set to kick off Saturday, with 40 games taking place over roughly two weeks.

    Naturally, the College Football Playoff and rest of the New Year's Six matchups are receiving the lion's share of attention. Much of the fun from bowl season, though, comes from watching the games that fall a little lower down the pecking order.

    Below is the full schedule for this year's slate of bowl games and five clashes that should be highlighted on your calendar.

               

    2017-18 Bowl Schedule (All times are ET)

    Saturday, December 16

    New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): Troy vs. North Texas

    Prediction: Troy

         

    Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBSSN): Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

    Prediction: Western Kentucky

         

    Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Boise State vs. Oregon

    Prediction: Oregon

         

    New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. Colorado State

    Prediction: Colorado State

         

    Camellia Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State

    Prediction: Arkansas State

         

    Tuesday, December 19

    Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Akron vs. Florida Atlantic

    Prediction: Florida Atlantic

         

    Wednesday, December 20

    Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. SMU

    Prediction: Louisiana Tech

          

    Thursday, December 21

    Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Florida International

    Prediction: Florida International

            

    Friday, December 22

    Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Ohio

    Prediction: UAB

              

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Central Michigan vs. Wyoming

    Prediction: Central Michigan

              

    Saturday, December 23

    Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): Texas Tech vs. South Florida

    Prediction: South Florida

              

    Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Army

    Prediction: San Diego State

         

    Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Appalachian State vs. Toledo

    Prediction: Toledo

          

    Sunday, December 24

    Hawai'i Bowl (8:30 p.m., ESPN): Fresno State vs. Houston

    Prediction: Fresno State

               

    Tuesday, December 26

    Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Utah vs. West Virginia

    Prediction: Utah

            

    Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Duke vs. Northern Illinois

    Prediction: Duke

            

    Cactus Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Kansas State vs. UCLA

    Prediction: UCLA

            

    Wednesday, December 27

    Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Southern Miss vs. Florida State

    Prediction: Southern Miss

           

    Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Iowa vs. Boston College

    Prediction: Iowa

            

    Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m., Fox): Arizona vs. Purdue

    Prediction: Purdue

         

    Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Missouri

    Prediction: Texas

              

    Thursday, December 28

    Military Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Virginia vs. Navy

    Prediction: Virginia

              

    Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State

    Prediction: Oklahoma State

           

    Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Stanford vs. TCU

    Prediction: Stanford

           

    Holiday Bowl (9 p.m., Fox): Washington State vs. Michigan State

    Prediction: Michigan State

            

    Friday, December 29

    Belk Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

    Prediction: Texas A&M

             

    Sun Bowl (3 p.m., CBS): NC State vs. Arizona State

    Prediction: NC State

         

    Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN): Kentucky vs. Northwestern

    Prediction: Kentucky

         

    Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m., CBSSN): Utah State vs. New Mexico State

    Prediction: New Mexico State

         

    Cotton Bowl Classic (8:30 p.m., ESPN): USC vs. Ohio State

    Prediction: Ohio State

             

    Saturday, December 30

    TaxSlayer Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): Louisville vs. Mississippi State

    Prediction: Louisville

               

    Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m., ABC): Iowa State vs. Memphis

    Prediction: Memphis

         

    Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Penn State

    Prediction: Washington

         

    Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs. Wisconsin

    Prediction: Miami

              

    Monday, January 1

    Outback Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN2): Michigan vs. South Carolina

    Prediction: Michigan

               

    Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): UCF vs. Auburn

    Prediction: UCF

                

    Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Notre Dame vs. LSU

    Prediction: Notre Dame

               

    Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Georgia vs. Oklahoma

    Prediction: Georgia

            

    Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Clemson

    Prediction: Clemson

         

    Monday, January 8

    College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

              

    Games to Watch

    Bahamas Bowl

    FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 25: Head Coach Bill Clark of the UAB Blazers on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Blazers 45-17. (Photo
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    While only around for three years, the Bahamas Bowl has already become a cult favorite for college football fans.

    The inaugural edition included Central Michigan scoring 34 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The Chippewas' final touchdown came on a Hail Mary that featured three laterals before Titus Davis scored. Central Michigan's two-point conversion failed, giving Western Kentucky a 49-48 win.

    That was Jeff Brohm's first season as Hilltoppers head coach. He left the school after three years to coach Purdue and helped the Boilermakers overachieve and win six games in 2017.

    The 2015 Bahamas Bowl was won by Western Michigan, which had P.J. Fleck at the helm. It was the first bowl win in school history, and the Broncos used the 2015 season as a springboard to their 13-win campaign in 2016.

    Fleck moved on to Minnesota before this start of this year.

    UAB head coach Bill Clark could be the next to parlay success at the Bahamas Bowl into a better job down the line.

    The Blazers didn't even technically have a team in 2015 and 2016 after the school ceased operations for the football program in December 2014. Now, UAB is in a bowl game for the second time, while the Blazers' eight wins represent their most in a single season.

    In terms of on-field excitement in this year's Bahamas Bowl, look no further than UAB true freshman running back Spencer Brown, who rushed for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season.

    Leading passer A.J. Erdely and top two receivers Andre Wilson and Collin Lisa are juniors as well, so the Bahamas Bowl could showcase what will be a dangerous Blazers team in 2018.

                

    Pinstripe Bowl

    SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 25: AJ Dillon #2 of the Boston College Eagles celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter that makes the score 14-7 Boston College leading Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on November 25, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    For neutral observers, little about this game is all that attractive.

    With a 5:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Pinstripe Bowl will have the cold temperatures and limited daylight that come with night games without the perceived prestige that comes with playing an actual night game. And it's in a ballpark (Yankee Stadium), which always creates a weird viewing experience for fans in attendance and those watching on TV.

    According to Football Outsiders, Boston College and Iowa respectively rank 95th and 102nd in offensive S&P+ rating, so scoring may come at a premium as well. 

    With that said, Iowa showed out against Ohio State, and Boston College averaged a little over 40 points in its final five wins of the regular season. The Eagles also have freshman running back AJ Dillon, whose 1,432 rushing yards were 12th-most in FBS.

    The Pinstripe Bowl may be a tight-scoring affair, or both coaches could throw caution to the wind in the last game of the season. There's always a bowl game or two that looks dreadful on paper and proves to be a pleasant surprise. The Pinstripe Bowl could fall into that group.

               

    Foster Farms Bowl

    TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Khalil Tate #14 of the Arizona Wildcats warms up before the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty I
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    What's great about Dec. 27 is that fans could watch the Pinstripe Bowl, which is shaping up to be a defensive struggle, and then move right on to the Foster Farms Bowl, which promises to be the exact opposite.

    Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate alone is worth tuning into the game for. The Wildcats sophomore passed for 1,289 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns.

    Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez calmed fears a sprained left shoulder could leave Tate unavailable for the Foster Farms Bowl. According to the Arizona Daily Star's Michael Lev, Rodriguez said Tate will be "good to go."

    On the other side, the aforementioned Brohm has Purdue bowling for the first time since 2012. Tennessee had Brohm on its radar to replace Butch Jones, per Mike Griffith of SEC Country, before he reaffirmed his commitment to the Boilermakers, per Mike Carmin of the Journal & Courier.

    Purdue appears to be a program on the rise, and beating Arizona would be a great way for Brohm to cap off a promising first season in charge.

    Almost all of the Boilermakers' key playmakers should return in 2018, and Brohm is assembling a recruiting class that is 49th in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. It may not be that fanciful to think the Foster Farms Bowl could be a prelude for Purdue to make a run at the Big Ten West next year.

                

    Camping World Bowl

    BLACKSBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 18: Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts following a defensive play against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first half at Lane Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael S
    Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

    The Camping World Bowl should be an excellent clash of styles.

    Oklahoma State ranks fourth in offensive S&P+ rating, per Football Outsiders. Mason Rudolph is the leading passer in FBS with 4,553 yards and 35 touchdowns, and James Washington is FBS' leading receiver with 69 catches for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns. Justice Hill (1,347 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns) shouldn't be overlooked, either.

    Virginia Tech is sixth in defensive S&P+ rating, according to Football Outsiders. Junior linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is the leading tackler (102 total tackles) and has a team-high 5.5 sacks. Senior cornerback Greg Stroman (three interceptions and 11 pass breakups) joined Edmunds on the All-ACC first-team defense.

    In addition to Oklahoma and Virginia Tech's contrasting strengths, the two teams are also likely heading in diverging directions next year.

    Rudolph and Washington are seniors, and their departures will hit the Cowboys offense in a big way.

    The Hokies, on the other hand, have a redshirt freshman, Josh Jackson, at quarterback. Running backs Travon McMillian and Deshawn McClease and wide receiver Sean Savoy are juniors or younger too. Of Virginia Tech's top 10 tacklers, only linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka is a senior.

    After winning 19 games in Justin Fuente's first two years, an ACC title should be the target for the Hokies in 2018.

               

    TaxSlayer Bowl

    LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 18: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals runs with the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the game at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    You should watch Lamar Jackson in college for as long as you can.

    The fact Jackson can be a Heisman Trophy finalist on an 8-4 Louisville team speaks to how good he has been after winning the award in 2016. The junior quarterback has 3,489 passing yards, 1,443 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns.

    In his most recent 2018 mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Jackson going 22nd overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Should Jackson's draft stock hold or improve in the weeks to come, he should move on to the NFL; he would have nothing left to prove in college.

    Watching Jackson take the step up will be somewhat bittersweet because he's likely to be assimilated into the NFL machine, thus losing something about what makes him so much fun. Even Marcus Mariota, who has been good the past two years after an underwhelming rookie season, is nowhere near as electrifying as he was when he starred at Oregon and won a Heisman in 2014.

    If the TaxSlayer Bowl proves to be Jackson's last game at Louisville, you don't want to be disappointed with yourself that you missed it.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Baker Mayfield Wins 2017 Heisman 🏆

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Baker Deserved Heisman Despite Antics

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Army Wins Commander-in-Chief's Trophy After Navy Missed FG

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Best GameDay Signs from Philly

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report