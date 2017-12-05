Roman Reigns Says He Is WWE's 'Best Performer in Ring in the World'

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

After main eventing three consecutive WrestleManias, WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns isn't lacking in terms of confidence.

On the debut episode of WWE Network's Straight to the Source with Corey Graves (h/t Sean Rueter of CagesideSeats.com) on Monday night, Reigns offered a lofty self-assessment: "You know, I'm the best performer in ring in the world right now. You can go to my matches and my pay-per-views over the last three years and you can say I'm an idiot or you can be like, 'Man, he's got a point,' you know what I mean?"

When asked by Graves if he is WWE's top guy, Reigns responded, "Every day of the week."

It has been apparent for the past few years that WWE has been grooming the Big Dog to take over for John Cena as the company's unquestioned franchise player.

That began at WrestleMania 31 when Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in the main event, and it has continued since then with Reigns beating Triple H to close WrestleMania 32 and handing The Undertaker only the second WrestleMania loss of his storied career at WrestleMania 33.

Reigns recently beat The Miz for the IC title, but the overarching expectation is that he will be in the mix to main event yet another Showcase of the Immortals in the form of WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans.

There is no doubt based on the manner in which Reigns is positioned that he is WWE's go-to guy, but his declaration that he is the best in-ring worker in the world could cause an uproar among wrestling purists.

AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are widely considered the best in-ring performers in WWE, while the likes of Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada received worldwide recognition for their showings in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Reigns has put on some memorable and entertaining matches in recent years, however, including bouts with Lesnar, Styles and Daniel Bryan, among others.

Regardless of whether the wrestling masses are in agreement with Reigns, WWE clearly believes it has a megastar on its hands, and he will continue to be presented as such in the years to come.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).