Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

The NFL fantasy football playoffs are going to begin with numerous fantasy teams dealing with two suspensions that can alter the course of the first round.

The two players suspended? New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gronkowski's one game suspension has been upheld following his appeal:

This suspension came following a hit after a play on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Meanwhile, according to NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora, Smith-Schuster has been suspended for one game for safety violations.

Both of these could impact your team this week, so for some more than others, rankings, must-start players and sleepers are key to getting you through this week.

Please note that these rankings are for PPR leagues.

Let's get started.

Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady (NE) at MIA

2. Philip Rivers (LAC) vs. WAS

3. Carson Wentz (PHI) at LAR

4. Matthew Stafford (DET) at TB

5. Drew Brees (NO) at ATL

6. Alex Smith (KC) vs. OAK

7. Matt Ryan (ATL) vs. NO

8. Dak Prescott (DAL) at NYG

9. Jared Goff (LAR) vs. PHI

10. Josh McCown (NYJ) at DEN

11. Kirk Cousins (WAS) at LAC

12. Cam Newton (CAR) vs. MIN

Must-Start: Matthew Stafford

Assuming Stafford suits up after suffering a hand bruise in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, he needs to be in your lineups come Week 14.

As noted above, Stafford will go toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also known as one of the most giving teams in terms of fantasy production to opposing quarterbacks. While they technically rank 12th in fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, they've had some relatively easy competition recently, going up against Matt Moore, Brett Hundley and Josh McCown.

Stafford is much better quarterback than those listed above, and he has many more options.

Through Week 12, the Buccaneers ranked 30th in DVOA against the pass. Stafford should be able to pass at will against the Bucs.

Sleeper: Josh McCown

Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell (PIT) vs. BAL

2. Alvin Kamara (NO) at ATL

3. LeSean McCoy (BUF) vs. IND

4. Todd Gurley (LAR) vs. PHI

5. Mark Ingram (NO) at ATL

6. Melvin Gordon (LAC) vs. WAS

7. Carlos Hyde (SF) at HOU

8. Leonard Fournette (JAC) vs. SEA

9. Kenyan Drake (MIA) vs. NE

10. Devonta Freeman (ATL) vs. NO

11. Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. OAK

12. Christian McCaffrey (CAR) vs. MIN

13. Jordan Howard (CHI) at CIN

14. Dion Lewis (NE) at MIA

15. Lamar Miller (HOU) vs. SF

16. Jerick McKinnon (MIN) at CAR

17. Joe Mixon (CIN) vs. CHI

18. Peyton Barber (TB) vs. DET

19. Jamaal Williams (GB) at CLE

20. Marshawn Lynch (OAK) at KC

21. Rex Burkhead (NE) at MIA

22. Duke Johnson (CLE) vs. GB

23. Jay Ajayi (PHI) at LAR

24. Samaje Perine (WAS) at LAC

Must-Start: Kenyan Drake

Although the Dolphins will be up against the Patriots, Drake needs to be in all lineups this week.

Let's face it, there's literally nothing going on in the backfield other than Drake. He's ran the ball well now that he's the only back, and he can catch the ball out of the backfield.

Starting Drake especially applies to those in PPR leagues.

It's obvious the Dolphins will lose this game (look, now I've jinxed the Pats), so Drake should see enough targets and catch enough passes to make up for his lack of a 20-carry game.

In Week 13, Drake had over 20 carries, but that was against a Denver Broncos team that they absolutely destroyed.

Against the Patriots in Week 12, Drake had nine carries. That's what I'm expecting here: maybe 10-12 carries, but five or six catches will subsequently boost his value into a top-10 PPR running back in Week 14.

PPR league players—start him

Sleeper: Orleans Darkwa

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown (PIT) vs. BAL

2. DeAndre Hopkins (HOU) vs. SF

3. Brandin Cooks (NE) at MIA

4. Keenan Allen (LAC) vs. WAS

5. Michael Thomas (NO) at ATL

6. Marvin Jones (DET) at TB

7. A.J. Green (CIN) vs. CHI

8. Mike Evans (TB) vs. DET

9. Michael Crabtree (OAK) at KC

10. Tyreek Hill (KC) vs. OAK

11. Dez Bryant (DAL) at NYG

12. Adam Thielen (MIN) at CAR

13. Davante Adams (GB) at CLE

14. Jarvis Landry (MIA) vs. NE

15. Julio Jones (ATL) vs. NO

16. Sterling Shepard (NYG) vs. DAL

17. Alshon Jeffery (PHI) at LAR

18. Larry Fitzgerald (ARI) vs. TEN

19. Golden Tate (DET) at TB

20. Devin Funchess (CAR) vs. MIN

21. Sammy Watkins (LAR) vs. PHI

22. Josh Gordon (CLE) vs. GB

23. T.Y. Hilton (IND) at BUF

24. Doug Baldwin (SEA) at JAC

Must-Start: Brandin Cooks

Sleeper: Marquise Goodwin

With Jimmy Garoppolo taking over at quarterback for the 49ers, Goodwin finally has someone that can throw him the ball.

In his first start with the team, Garoppolo threw in Goodwin's direction eight times. Goodwin caught all of those targets and went for 99 yards.

In Week 14, Goodwin should have success for the second week in a row, as the 49ers will take on the leaky Houston Texans secondary that ranked 23rd in DVOA through Week 12 against opposing No. 1 wide receivers.

Not only will Goodwin get the majority of Garoppolo's attention, but he finally has a quarterback that can deliver him a bomb down the field. Look for the team to take a couple of shots there with Goodwin scampering down the side of the field.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce (KC) vs. OAK

2. Zach Ertz (PHI) at LAR

3. Evan Engram (NYG) vs. DAL

4. Hunter Henry (LAC) vs. WAS

5. Jimmy Graham (SEA) at JAC

6. Cameron Brate (TB) vs. DET

7. Delanie Waker (TEN) at ARI

8. Jack Doyle (IND) at BUF

9. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ) at DEN

10. Jason Witten (DAL) at NYG

11. Kyle Rudolph (MIN) at CAR

12. Charles Clay (BUF) vs. IND

Must-Start: Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Outside of the obvious tight ends atop the rankings list, if Seferian-Jenkins is on your roster, he's a plug-and-play this week against the Denver Broncos.

Why?

The Broncos are horrible against tight ends and have been all season long.

Not only did they rank 20th in DVOA against them through Week 12, but they give up the second-most fantasy points to the position.

This is before we account for how much of a presence ASJ has had in this offense this season after wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

Through 12 games, the Broncos have given up eight touchdowns to tight ends.

After Week 14, you'll see me write a line that says something along the lines of "through 13 games, the Broncos have given up nine touchdowns to tight ends."

That's right, ASJ is scoring. Get him in your lineup.

Sleeper: Dwayne Allen

Defense/Special Teams

1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SEA

2. New England Patriots at MIA

3. Cincinnati Bengals vs. CHI

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. WAS

6. Green Bay Packers at CLE

7. Minnesota Vikings at CAR

8. Seattle Seahawks at JAC

9. Tennessee Titans at ARI

10. Buffalo Bills vs. IND

11. Philadelphia Eagles at LAR

12. Baltimore Ravens at PIT

Must-Start: New England Patriots

Sleeper: New York Jets

The Jets defense this season has been nothing to brag about, but they are going up against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, who have probably one of the worst offenses in the entire league, regardless of who is under center.

Based on incumbent starting quarterback Trevor Siemian's track record, it's hard to believe he'll finally "awaken" here and pass all over the Jets.

It's hard to envision the Broncos scoring more than a touchdown and a field goal, and the way Siemian has been playing, a takeaway is likely.

Give the Jets a shot if you're desperate.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders.