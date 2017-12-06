    Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

    The NFL fantasy football playoffs are going to begin with numerous fantasy teams dealing with two suspensions that can alter the course of the first round.

    The two players suspended? New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gronkowski's one game suspension has been upheld following his appeal:

    This suspension came following a hit after a play on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

    Meanwhile, according to NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora, Smith-Schuster has been suspended for one game for safety violations.

    Both of these could impact your team this week, so for some more than others, rankings, must-start players and sleepers are key to getting you through this week.

    Please note that these rankings are for PPR leagues.

    Let's get started.

             

    Quarterbacks

    1. Tom Brady (NE) at MIA

    2. Philip Rivers (LAC) vs. WAS

    3. Carson Wentz (PHI) at LAR

    4. Matthew Stafford (DET) at TB

    5. Drew Brees (NO) at ATL

    6. Alex Smith (KC) vs. OAK

    7. Matt Ryan (ATL) vs. NO

    8. Dak Prescott (DAL) at NYG

    9. Jared Goff (LAR) vs. PHI

    10. Josh McCown (NYJ) at DEN

    11. Kirk Cousins (WAS) at LAC

    12. Cam Newton (CAR) vs. MIN

              

    Must-Start: Matthew Stafford

    Assuming Stafford suits up after suffering a hand bruise in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, he needs to be in your lineups come Week 14.

    As noted above, Stafford will go toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also known as one of the most giving teams in terms of fantasy production to opposing quarterbacks. While they technically rank 12th in fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, they've had some relatively easy competition recently, going up against Matt Moore, Brett Hundley and Josh McCown.

    Stafford is much better quarterback than those listed above, and he has many more options. 

    Through Week 12, the Buccaneers ranked 30th in DVOA against the pass. Stafford should be able to pass at will against the Bucs.

    Sleeper: Josh McCown

            

    Running Backs

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 03: Kenyan Drake #32 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a tocuhdown in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at the Hard Rock Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/
    1. Le'Veon Bell (PIT) vs. BAL

    2. Alvin Kamara (NO) at ATL

    3. LeSean McCoy (BUF) vs. IND

    4. Todd Gurley (LAR) vs. PHI

    5. Mark Ingram (NO) at ATL

    6. Melvin Gordon (LAC) vs. WAS

    7. Carlos Hyde (SF) at HOU

    8. Leonard Fournette (JAC) vs. SEA

    9. Kenyan Drake (MIA) vs. NE

    10. Devonta Freeman (ATL) vs. NO

    11. Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. OAK

    12. Christian McCaffrey (CAR) vs. MIN

    13. Jordan Howard (CHI) at CIN

    14. Dion Lewis (NE) at MIA

    15. Lamar Miller (HOU) vs. SF

    16. Jerick McKinnon (MIN) at CAR

    17. Joe Mixon (CIN) vs. CHI

    18. Peyton Barber (TB) vs. DET

    19. Jamaal Williams (GB) at CLE

    20. Marshawn Lynch (OAK) at KC

    21. Rex Burkhead (NE) at MIA

    22. Duke Johnson (CLE) vs. GB

    23. Jay Ajayi (PHI) at LAR

    24. Samaje Perine (WAS) at LAC 

           

    Must-Start: Kenyan Drake

    Although the Dolphins will be up against the Patriots, Drake needs to be in all lineups this week.

    Let's face it, there's literally nothing going on in the backfield other than Drake. He's ran the ball well now that he's the only back, and he can catch the ball out of the backfield.

    Starting Drake especially applies to those in PPR leagues.

    It's obvious the Dolphins will lose this game (look, now I've jinxed the Pats), so Drake should see enough targets and catch enough passes to make up for his lack of a 20-carry game. 

    In Week 13, Drake had over 20 carries, but that was against a Denver Broncos team that they absolutely destroyed.

    Against the Patriots in Week 12, Drake had nine carries. That's what I'm expecting here: maybe 10-12 carries, but five or six catches will subsequently boost his value into a top-10 PPR running back in Week 14.

    PPR league players—start him

    Sleeper: Orleans Darkwa

             

    Wide Receivers

    1. Antonio Brown (PIT) vs. BAL

    2. DeAndre Hopkins (HOU) vs. SF

    3. Brandin Cooks (NE) at MIA

    4. Keenan Allen (LAC) vs. WAS

    5. Michael Thomas (NO) at ATL 

    6. Marvin Jones (DET) at TB

    7. A.J. Green (CIN) vs. CHI

    8. Mike Evans (TB) vs. DET

    9. Michael Crabtree (OAK) at KC

    10. Tyreek Hill (KC) vs. OAK

    11. Dez Bryant (DAL) at NYG

    12. Adam Thielen (MIN) at CAR

    13. Davante Adams (GB) at CLE

    14. Jarvis Landry (MIA) vs. NE

    15. Julio Jones (ATL) vs. NO

    16. Sterling Shepard (NYG) vs. DAL

    17. Alshon Jeffery (PHI) at LAR

    18. Larry Fitzgerald (ARI) vs. TEN

    19. Golden Tate (DET) at TB

    20. Devin Funchess (CAR) vs. MIN

    21. Sammy Watkins (LAR) vs. PHI

    22. Josh Gordon (CLE) vs. GB

    23. T.Y. Hilton (IND) at BUF

    24. Doug Baldwin (SEA) at JAC

             

    Must-Start: Brandin Cooks

    Sleeper: Marquise Goodwin

    With Jimmy Garoppolo taking over at quarterback for the 49ers, Goodwin finally has someone that can throw him the ball.

    In his first start with the team, Garoppolo threw in Goodwin's direction eight times. Goodwin caught all of those targets and went for 99 yards.

    In Week 14, Goodwin should have success for the second week in a row, as the 49ers will take on the leaky Houston Texans secondary that ranked 23rd in DVOA through Week 12 against opposing No. 1 wide receivers.

    Not only will Goodwin get the majority of Garoppolo's attention, but he finally has a quarterback that can deliver him a bomb down the field. Look for the team to take a couple of shots there with Goodwin scampering down the side of the field.

            

    Tight Ends

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 08: Austin Seferian-Jenkins #88 of the New York Jets runs the ball in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    1. Travis Kelce (KC) vs. OAK

    2. Zach Ertz (PHI) at LAR

    3. Evan Engram (NYG) vs. DAL

    4. Hunter Henry (LAC) vs. WAS

    5. Jimmy Graham (SEA) at JAC

    6. Cameron Brate (TB) vs. DET 

    7. Delanie Waker (TEN) at ARI

    8. Jack Doyle (IND) at BUF

    9. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ) at DEN

    10. Jason Witten (DAL) at NYG

    11. Kyle Rudolph (MIN) at CAR

    12. Charles Clay (BUF) vs. IND

              

    Must-Start: Austin Seferian-Jenkins

    Outside of the obvious tight ends atop the rankings list, if Seferian-Jenkins is on your roster, he's a plug-and-play this week against the Denver Broncos.

    Why?

    The Broncos are horrible against tight ends and have been all season long.

    Not only did they rank 20th in DVOA against them through Week 12, but they give up the second-most fantasy points to the position.

    This is before we account for how much of a presence ASJ has had in this offense this season after wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

    Through 12 games, the Broncos have given up eight touchdowns to tight ends.

    After Week 14, you'll see me write a line that says something along the lines of "through 13 games, the Broncos have given up nine touchdowns to tight ends."

    That's right, ASJ is scoring. Get him in your lineup.

    Sleeper: Dwayne Allen

            

    Defense/Special Teams

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 03: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars give a football to a young fan after Ramsey had an interception in the first half of their game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Field on December 3, 2017 in Jacksonvi
    1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SEA

    2. New England Patriots at MIA

    3. Cincinnati Bengals vs. CHI

    4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

    5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. WAS

    6. Green Bay Packers at CLE

    7. Minnesota Vikings at CAR

    8. Seattle Seahawks at JAC

    9. Tennessee Titans at ARI

    10. Buffalo Bills vs. IND

    11. Philadelphia Eagles at LAR

    12. Baltimore Ravens at PIT

            

    Must-Start: New England Patriots

    Sleeper: New York Jets

    The Jets defense this season has been nothing to brag about, but they are going up against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, who have probably one of the worst offenses in the entire league, regardless of who is under center.

    Based on incumbent starting quarterback Trevor Siemian's track record, it's hard to believe he'll finally "awaken" here and pass all over the Jets.

    It's hard to envision the Broncos scoring more than a touchdown and a field goal, and the way Siemian has been playing, a takeaway is likely.

    Give the Jets a shot if you're desperate.

             

    Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders

