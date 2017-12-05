Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright Elected to Boxing Hall of Fame

CAMAY SUNGU/Associated Press

Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales and Winky Wright were elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Dan Rafael, all three boxers made the cut in their first year of eligibility and will be inducted at a ceremony in New York on June 10.

Also included in the class of 2018 are broadcasters Jim Gray and Steve Albert and promoter Klaus-Peter Kohl. Sid Terris and ring announcer Johnny Addie were also elected posthumously.

"We're extremely excited about the class of 2018 and are very much looking forward to paying tribute to the new inductees in Canastota next June," Hall of Fame executive director Edward Brophy said.

Klitschko, who is currently the mayor of Ukraine's capital city Kiev, had a 45-2 record spanning 16 years from 1996-2012. He finished his career as the WBC heavyweight champion, holding the title for four years from October 2008 to September 2012 after a four-year retirement.

Morales compiled a 52-9 record in 61 fights, including 41 straight wins to start his career, and won world titles in four different weight classes (junior featherweight, featherweight, junior lightweight, junior welterweight). He also ended Manny Pacquiao's six-year unbeaten streak in 2005 with a unanimous decision win.

Wright, who went 51-6-1 with 25 knockouts, has the distinction of being the last undisputed light middleweight champion when he defeated Shane Mosley in 2004 to retain the IBF title and won the WBA, WBC, The Ring and lineal light middleweight titles.