Al Horford on 3-Game Stint as Celtic Not Seen Since Larry Bird

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Al Horford provided 20 points (8-10 FG), nine rebounds and eight assists during Monday's 111-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Horford's effort Monday made him the first Celtic since Larry Bird (in 1983 and 1986) to record 20-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists over a three-game span while also shooting at least 70 percent from the field, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

Over those games, Horford averaged 18.3 points, 8.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He also shot 71.9 percent from the field and drilled 1.7 threes per game at a 55.6 percent clip. The result has been three victories for the Celtics (21-4) by a combined 27-point margin.

This season marks Horford's second campaign in Boston. Last year, he averaged 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. This year, the majority of numbers are similar, but he's made noticeable improvements to his rebounding (8.0) and efficiency, sporting a 63.1 effective field-goal percentage compared to last season's mark of 52.7.

Horford will look to continue his impressive season when the Celtics face off against the Dallas Mavericks (7-17) on Wednesday.