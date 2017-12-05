    Mike Tomlin: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Hit on Vontaze Burfict a 'Teachable Moment'

    CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 04: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands over Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals after a hit during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's blindside block on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in Monday's game a "teachable moment."

    According to Sean Gentille of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tomlin commented on the hit Tuesday, saying, "[Smith-Schuster's] actions after the hit are more disturbing than the hit itself. He's a better sportsman than he displayed after the block." 

    The hit occurred on a short pass to Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell in the fourth quarter and resulted in Burfict getting carted off due to a head injury.

    Smith-Schuster stood over Burfict and taunted him after the hit, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

    Following Pittsburgh's 23-20 victory, Smith-Schuster apologized for his actions in relation to the hit, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler: "I was just playing to the whistle. I didn't mean to stand over him. I was trying to get a big block for Le'Veon Bell for him to get upfield. The unsportsmanlike conduct is not me. I shouldn't have done that. I hope he's OK and I hope he gets better."

    Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown yelled "karma" multiple times when Smith-Schuster addressed the incident in the locker room, per Fowler.

    Burfict and Brown have a history, as Burfict concussed Brown with a hit in a 2015 playoff game and was subsequently suspended for three games.

    By virtue of Monday's win, the Steelers remained tied atop the AFC with the New England Patriots at 10-2 and moved closer to a potential clash for home-field advantage when the teams meet in Week 15.

    Smith-Schuster has been a key component within Pittsburgh's offense this season, as the rookie second-round pick out of USC is second on the team in receiving yardage (585 yards) and receiving touchdowns (five).

