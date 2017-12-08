Bleacher Report College Football Awards for the 2017 Season

0 of 15

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The conclusion of championship week has effectively wrapped up college football's regular season, and it's time to distribute some electronic hardware.

Five members of Bleacher Report's college football staff—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Greg Wallace—voted on the 15 awards. The voters identified the best individuals, games and moments of the year.

For transparency's sake, a winning nomination was worth two points while a runner-up nod received one point. Each category will feature the final winner and runner-up.

Agree? Disagree? Head to the comments section and share your votes for the 2017 season awards.