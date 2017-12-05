Dwight Howard Cracks Top 20 on All-Time Rebounding List

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard recorded 12 points and nine rebounds during Monday's 104-94 victory over the Orlando Magic. In doing so, he tallied his 12,361st rebound, placing him at 20th all-time, per NBA TV.

To reach 20th all-time, Howard passed Dikembe Mutombo, who posted 12,359 boards through 20 seasons. He led the league in rebounds per game twice during that span. Next up for Howard to pass is Charles Barkley (12,546). Barkley played 16 seasons and led the league in boards per game just once.

Howard, who was the first-overall pick by the Magic back in the 2004 NBA Draft, has yet to finish a season with less than 10 rebounds per game. He's also led the league in that category five times and averaged 13.7 rebounds per game during a six-season stretch from 2008 to 2013.

He was much more than a rebounder during his prime, however. Howard made eight straight All-Star games from 2006-2014 and averaged 19.5 points on 59.0 percent shooting, 13.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game over that stretch, per Basketball Reference.

This year marks Howard's 14th year in the league and first in Charlotte. He was traded to the Hornets after spending one year with the Atlanta Hawks, who received Marco Belinelli, Miles Plumlee and swapped 2017 second-round picks in the exchange.

Through 22 games this season, Howard is averaging 15.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. His scoring represents his highest mark since 2014-15 when he posted 15.8 points per contest with the Houston Rockets.