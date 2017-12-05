Real Madrid Transfer News: Shock Fyodor Smolov Rumours Emerge

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Real Madrid's search for scoring help has reportedly led the team to an unexpected target, as Krasnodar's Fyodor Smolov is the latest player linked with Los Blancos ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Marca, previous links included Inter's Mauro Icardi andRB Leipzig's Timo Werner, two well-known players who are regarded as major talents. Smolov, who has spent the bulk of his career in Russia, would be a different type of target altogether.

Per the report, scouts have already taken a hard look at the 27-year-old, and there's little fear he'd be able to adapt to the Spanish capital.

Russian players have struggled outside of their home country in the past, but Smolov speaks English well, and the Krasnodar squad is remarkably international, with plenty of players from Scandinavia and South America.

Smolov has already spent time abroad, during a loan spell with Feyenoord.

FIFATV did a profile of the prolific striker last year:

Formerly of Dynamo Moscow, Smolov has become a star in Russia since moving to Krasnodar in 2015. He has the body type of a typical striker but also has experience as a winger, and he can comfortably slot into the front line at just about any position.

Smolov is a solid technician and a decent athlete, but his best traits are his short-area quickness, vision and finishing ability. He's already scored 10 goals in 13 appearances this season, after finding plenty of success in the last two Premier League campaigns.

His good form has led to plenty of speculation. Per Bleacher Report's Lars Pollmann, Russian media like Championat (h/t Toke Theilade of RussianFootballNews.com) previously linked him with Borussia Dortmund, and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest:

The links with BVB have been most frequent, and his good form this season will likely lead to more speculation. It should come as no surprise to see his name pop up in the Spanish press―he scored twice for Russia in the friendly against La Roja in November.

Compared to Werner or Icardi, Smolov could be a relatively affordable and attainable player in January, and given Real's poor scoring form and all-around struggles in La Liga, investments have to be made.

Going after a slightly older and more experienced option like Smolov wouldn't be a bad idea, even if there would be serious doubt whether he has the quality to make a dent for one of the best clubs in the world―there's a reason he hasn't made the step to a better club yet, despite being 27 years old already.