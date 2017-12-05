Floyd Mayweather: 'I Carried' Conor McGregor to Make Fight 'Look Good for Y'all'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he "carried" UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in their August boxing match to make it "look good for y'all."

On Tuesday, Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting passed along comments Mayweather made in a FightHype.com video about the megafight, which he won by 10th-round knockout.

"Everybody tried to protest the Mayweather-McGregor fight, right? But I'm gonna tell y'all the truth, I'm gonna tell y'all the truth," he said. "You know I carried McGregor. You know I made it look good for y'all."

It's hard to argue with the five-division world champion's latest assessment of the bout.

Although McGregor drew positive reviews after the fight for appearing to make it more competitive than expected, Mayweather never seemed in any serious danger throughout the fight, even in the early rounds when the outspoken Irishman was on the attack.

Then, once it got toward the latter stages of the battle, Mayweather turned up the heat and was able to finish the fight inside the distance with an offensive flurry.

The 40-year-old Michigan native's comments won't come as a surprise to longtime HBO boxing host Jim Lampley. He told TMZ Sports back in October the 50-0 boxer "obviously" threw rounds early on to make his MMA counterpart look like a legitimate threat.

"He allowed Conor to quote 'win' three rounds so that the whole global MMA ... community could have something to latch onto," Lampley said. "I think there's a decent chance there's enough suckers out there Floyd could maybe make another $150 million. Why not? ... It's all a set-up."

Mayweather announced his third retirement from boxing following the victory. While there have already been rumors of another comeback, he's downplayed that speculation.