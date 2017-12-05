Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers snapped a four-game losing streak against the Baltimore Ravens with a victory last December, then won the first meeting between the teams this season back in October. The teams meet again, this time with playoff implications, Sunday night at Heinz Field.

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 42.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.0-12.4 Steelers (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens ride a three-game winning streak into Sunday following their 44-20 victory over Detroit last week. Baltimore led 3-0 after one quarter and 20-0 at the half. It later let the Lions get within 27-20 but tacked on the last 17 points of the game, the final seven on a pick-six by Eric Weddle with just over two minutes to go, to secure the win.

For the day, the Ravens got outgained by Detroit 372-370 but won the turnover battle 3-0, directly resulting in 21 Baltimore points. The Ravens now rank No. 1 in the league in turnover margin this season at plus-14.

Going into last week, the Baltimore defense had allowed just 39 points total over the previous four games; it then threw a shutout through the first half against the Lions, only giving up points later while protecting a big lead.

At 7-5 overall, Baltimore owns the six spot in the AFC playoff standings.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The Steelers just ran their winning streak to seven games with a 23-20 come-from-behind victory at Cincinnati on Monday night. Pittsburgh fell down to the Bengals 17-0 in the second quarter and still trailed 20-10 through three. But the Steelers finished with 17 straight points, the last three on a Chris Boswell field goal at the buzzer for the win.

On the night, Pittsburgh outgained Cincy 374-353. The Steelers have now outgained eight of their last nine opponents, a outrushed six of their last seven foes.

Pittsburgh beat Baltimore just two months ago 26-9. The Steelers led that game 19-0 before allowing the Ravens to hit the board in the third quarter and covered as four-point favorites.

At 10-2 overall, Pittsburgh not only leads the AFC North by three games over 7-5 Baltimore but leads 10-2 New England by a tiebreaker in the battle for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Smart pick

The Steelers have won seven straight, but they've been playing with fire. Five of those wins came by six points or less, three on field goals on the final play of the game. Pittsburgh is also playing on the short week. Baltimore, meanwhile, is a better team now than it was back in October. Betting value here resides with the Ravens.

NFL betting trends

The Ravens are 3-1 ATS in their last four games against the Steelers.

The total has gone under in four of the Ravens' last five games against the Steelers.

The Ravens are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games vs divisional opponents.

ll NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.