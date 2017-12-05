    Antonio Brown Records Most Catches, Receiving Yards over 5-Year Span

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown caught eight passes for 101 yards and one touchdown during Monday's 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. When added to his previous efforts, the star wideout has now totaled 596 catches and 7,611 receiving yards since 2013. Both marks represent the highest by any player in NFL history over the course of five seasons, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

    The two records were previously held by Marvin Harrison, who tallied 563 receptions and 7,594 yards from 1999-2003. On the all-time list, the former Indianapolis Colts great and Hall of Famer ranks ninth in receiving yards (14,580), fifth in receptions (1,102) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (128).

    Brown, who the Steelers selected in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, was targeted just 19 times during his rookie campaign—a mark he's reached in one game this year. It's safe to say he's made his presence felt since then, being named an All-Pro three times, leading the league in receptions twice and receiving yards once.

    The 5'10", 180-pound wideout is living up to his reputation once again this season. Through 13 weeks, Brown leads the Steelers and the NFL in catches (88) and receiving yards (1,296) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (nine). JuJu Smith-Schuster is second on the Steelers both receiving yards (585) and receiving touchdowns (five).

    Brown's Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens will be tough, with the opponent giving up the third-fewest passing yards per game (198.6) this season.

