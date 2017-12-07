Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2nd Ballon d'Or in a Row over Lionel Messi, Neymar

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has won his second Ballon d'Or in a row, continuing his fantastic individual award run.

The Portugal international, who also won The Best FIFA Men's Player award earlier this year, beat rival Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar.

France Football made the news official:

Ronaldo has now tied Messi with five Ballon d'Or trophies:

2017 was another very successful year for Ronaldo, who led Real to the La Liga title and UEFA Champions League glory. Los Blancos became the first team to win Europe's top club competition in back-to-back years in its current format that debuted in 1992.

Here's a look at some of his accomplishments this year:

The 2017-18 season hasn't been a good one for Ronaldo or his club―the 32-year-old has scored just two goals in La Liga while Los Blancos chase Barcelona by eight points in fourth place―but his success near the end of this year's competitions made him a virtual lock to win the award.

Going into the award ceremony, Messi was once again regarded as his main competition. Real manager Zinedine Zidane spoke of the importance of their rivalry and how the Argentinian makes his star forward better, via Goal:

Given his slow start to the 2017-18 season and Messi's solid run of form―his 13 goals in La Liga are tops by four―Ronaldo's run of individual success could well come to an end next year.

Ballon d'Or voters appear to prioritise club silverware these days, but Barcelona appear well on their way to the La Liga title and are among the favourites in Europe as well.