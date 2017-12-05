Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson Accused of Rape, Order of Protection Filed

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

A woman filed an emergency order of protection against Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson on Monday and alleged that he raped her on Nov. 16.

According to ESPN.com's Jake Trotter, Anderson said in a statement through his attorney that the allegations are "patently false."

Brooke Pryor of NewsOK.com provided the full statement from Anderson's attorney:

No charges have been filed against Anderson at this time.

Per Trotter, the woman said in a protective order filing that she started "recalling images and feelings of [Anderson] forcing his fingers" inside her and biting her after discussing the night of Nov. 16 with a friend over the weekend.

The woman also said that when she tried to get away and put her clothes on, Anderson followed her and asked what she was doing.

She added that the alleged encounter happened after she had been drinking at a bar and Anderson's friends "were insistent that he take" her home, according to Trotter.

An Oklahoma spokesperson told Trotter that the school was aware of the allegation against Anderson and was gathering information.