WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Dec. 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown spent the night tweaking, bolstering and tinkering with the Clash of Champions lineup. The brand made a number of big moves regarding the pay-per-view on Dec. 17 during its trip to San Diego.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are now on the card. They will square off against Randy Orton and any partner he chooses.

Rusev and Aiden English earned their way into a title match at the PPV. The Riott Squad and other Superstars from the blue brand's women's division will encircle the ring as lumberjacks during Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya.

Tuesday's show didn't offer any great matches, but it was a night filled with consequential moments. SmackDown left its audience with plenty to take about and reshaped the Clash of Champions event for the better.

Read on for a full breakdown of the show from KO's opening statement to the main event.