Kevin Sumlin Rumors: UCF 'Moving On' After Failed Talks with Former Texas A&M HC

The University of Central Florida is reportedly moving on in its search for a new head football coach after talks with Kevin Sumlin stalled, according to ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg.

Sumlin reportedly met with UCF officials Sunday, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

The Knights are looking to replace Scott Frost, who agreed on Saturday to become the new head coach at his alma mater of Nebraska.

Per Rittenberg, Sumlin is weighing other coaching opportunities, including a potential opening at Oregon should Willie Taggart decide to leave for the Florida State job, which was vacated due to Jimbo Fisher's move to Texas A&M.

With Sumlin reportedly out of the running at UCF, the Knights are reportedly considering other options such as Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Toledo head coach Jason Candle, Troy head coach Neal Brown and Michigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Sumlin was fired by Texas A&M after going 7-5 this season in what was his sixth campaign at the helm for the Aggies.

Texas A&M was 51-26 overall under Sumlin, but after posting an 11-2 mark in 2012, it was never able to reach double-digit wins again.

Prior to joining Texas A&M, Sumlin went 35-17 in four years as the head coach at Houston.

The UCF job promises to be an appealing one among those outside the Power Five conferences, as the Knights are the only undefeated FBS team remaining this season, and will face Auburn in the Peach Bowl.