Manchester City Reportedly Set to Revive Alexis Sanchez Pursuit in January

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly resurrect their interest in Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez ahead of the winter transfer window as manager Pep Guardiola looks to complete a transfer he's "desperate" to get over the line.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney reported the Citizens will make a big offer for Sanchez in the new year as they look to seal a transfer coup that could help them complete a substantial trophy haul this season.

According to the report, Guardiola feels the foundations have been built to mount a challenge on the Premier League and UEFA Champions League crowns this term, and Sanchez would add a key piece of quality to the squad.

It may be in Arsenal's best interests to sell a player in January who could leave for nothing when his contract expires in the summer, and ESPN's Alex Shaw recently provided an argument as to how Sanchez has regressed:

The Chilean hasn't been the same attacking force this season as he was in the last. His record of five goals in 14 appearances across all competitions doesn't match last campaign's haul of 30 goals in 51 games for the Gunners.

It's said City are expected to be told they'll need to pay in excess of £50 million in order to get their hands on Sanchez this winter, which could still be deemed too rich for a player who will move for nothing in six months.

That being said, City are thought to still have summer funds left over from their failed approach for Sanchez several months ago, when Thomas Lemar was rumoured to be joining Arsenal in turn, per Delaney's report.

Meanwhile, the Etihad Stadium might look like a very appetising destination for someone hoping to improve their title prospects, although Ed Malyon of the Independent did note the competition already stationed under Guardiola:

For starters, Sanchez would need to pass Raheem Sterling, who has been in electric form for the Citizens this season, keeping summer signing Bernardo Silva on the fringes, while Leroy Sane has also been in and out of the side.

The Gunners talisman would also be making up for lost time after a poor start to the season, and while it's had its bright patches, Goal's Chris Wheatley attested to Sanchez's wastefulness during Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United:

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger would undoubtedly rather not sell to a direct rival when it can be avoided, but fuelling City's rise may become a necessary evil if the north Londoners are to make any money from Sanchez's departure.