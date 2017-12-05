College Football Awards 2017: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy is the biggest individual award in college football, but it's far from the only accolade given to some of the nation's standout players.

While we won't know the winner of this season's Heisman winner until Saturday, the college football awards will honor each individual position's top player at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will air from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Let's take a quick look at this year's candidates for each top award:

Chuck Bednarik Award

College Defensive Player of the Year

Bradley Chubb, NC State (Sr.)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (Jr.)

Roquan Smith, Georgia (Jr.)

Fred Biletnikoff Award

Outstanding Receiver

Michael Gallup, Colorado State (Sr.)

David Sills V, West Virginia (Jr.)

James Washington, Oklahoma State (Sr.)

Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award

Nation's Outstanding Placekicker

Daniel Carlson, Auburn (Sr.)

Dominik Eberle, Utah State (So.)

Matt Gay, Utah (Jr.)

Ray Guy Award

College Punter of the Year

Michael Dickson, Texas (Jr.)

JK Scott, Alabama (Sr.)

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah (Jr.)

Maxwell Award

College Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley, Penn State (Jr.)

Bryce Love, Stanford (Jr.)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (Sr.)

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award

Nation's Best Quarterback

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State (Sr.)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (Sr.)

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State (Sr.)

Outland Trophy

Nation's Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

Orlando Brown, Oklahoma (Jr.)

Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame (Sr.)

Ed Oliver, Houston (So.)

Jim Thorpe Award

Nation's Best Defensive Back

DeShon Elliott, Texas (Jr.)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (Jr.)

Josh Jackson, Iowa (Jr.)

Doak Walker Award

Nation's Premier Running Back

Saquon Barkley, Penn State (Jr.)

Bryce Love, Stanford (Jr.)

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (Fr.)

Notable Awards

Doak Walker Award

The Doak Walker Award has a lot of competition this year, headlined by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. But for as good as he was this season, particularly the first half of it, is he really the nation's best running back?

Barkley nearly won the Heisman in October. Well, if there was a midseason award, that is. But his production fell off once opposing defenses loaded the box against Penn State's offense and made it difficult for the 20-year-old to find any rooming room.

The Nittany Lions tailback tallied 1,423 yards from scrimmage (899 rushing, 524 receiving) and 17 touchdowns (11 rushing, three receiving, two kick returning and one passing), but there are other running backs in this category who might be more deserving.

Bryce Love from Stanford, who received an invitation to New York for the Heisman, finished just short of the 2,000-yard mark during the regular season, finishing second in the country with 1,973 rushing yards while averaging 8.3 yards per carry.



Then there's Jonathan Taylor, the Big Ten’s leading rusher with 1,525 yards. His rushing numbers put him third in the country behind Love, but it's important to remember Taylor is only a freshman.

So even if he isn't named the country's best running back, he'll have plenty of more opportunities to turn heads during his collegiate career.

Chuck Bednarik Award

Having to select just one player for the Chuck Bednarik Award is a disservice to the play of the some of the nation's elite defensive players.

This year is no different as the likes of Bradley Chubb (NC State), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama) and Roquan Smith (Georgia) are all deserving of the honor.

But that's not how it works, is it?

For one, Roquan Smith out of Georgia is going to be a problem for opposing offenses at the next level, regardless whether he wins this award Thursday night.

Smith, an inside linebacker, led the Bulldogs with 91 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. This is the second season in a row he has led Georgia's defense in tackles.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the leader of the Crimson Tide's defense and ranked fifth on the team in tackles (44) along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and a blocked kick in 11 games.

Fitzpatrick is a Swiss army knife on defense and can break up any play call whether he's at the line of scrimmage or patrolling the secondary.

Last but not least is NC State standout Bradley Chubb, who could easily walk away with this award in the coming days. He ranks second in the country in tackles for loss with an incredible tally of 23.5 this season. The defensive lineman racked up 10 sacks, 72 total tackles, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick.

Chubb will look to be the favorite for this award after being named the recipient of the Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defender.

Maxwell Award

Historically speaking, the winner of the Maxwell Award usually indicates who the Heisman Trophy winner will be. And to be named the nation's top collegiate player is an honorable distinction.

This year's finalists for the Maxwell Award are the aforementioned Barkley and Love, along with Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman finalist, Baker Mayfield.

Say what you want about Mayfield's antics on and off the field. He might not everyone's cup of tea, but it's hard to argue he isn't the most efficient and downright dangerous quarterback in the country.

Mayfield has led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff and played his way to a second straight Heisman invite this weekend. The polarizing star has thrown for 4,430 yards and 41 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

He leads the FBS with 46 total TDs and is the all-time leader in passer efficiency rating (176.03) in college football history. He has completed 71 percent of his passes this season and has improved as the year progressed.

If there is a player worthy of the Maxwell Award, it's Mayfield. Although both Barkley and Love merit some individual recognition as well.

All stats are courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.