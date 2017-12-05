Sergio Ramos Denies Talk of Real Madrid Fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has dismissed the notion of a rift between him and team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting the pair have always shared a "great friendship."

Speculation has grown in recent months that Ramos and Ronaldo's relationship has suffered as a result of certain key decisions at Real, but the former told broadcaster TVE (h/t Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express):

"Nothing has ever happened between him and me. There has always been a great friendship between us.

"We have a lot of personality and have some different opinions, but we're pulling in the same direction."

Pressure at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is high at present, with Los Merengues eight points off leaders Barcelona in La Liga, not to mention trailing to Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Champions League group.

If that wasn't enough for the two players to clash, Dugout recently remarked on them being drawn against one another at the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

Transfer decisions have been alleged as being behind the supposed feud, with Ronaldo said to have been upset by the departures of good friends Pepe, Fabio Coentrao and James Rodriguez, who is at Bayern Munich on loan.

Another of Real's defensive stars, Marcelo, was quizzed on the alleged fallout between Ronaldo and Ramos in November but was unable to shed much light on the matter, per Goal:

Ronaldo previously hit out at the media for exaggerating the tensions between he and his club-mate, and when asked about the alleged war of words in November, he said, per Metro: "How can I talk to you if I say one thing and you write something else?"

Ramos arrived at the Bernabeu from Sevilla in 2005, which makes him a veteran of Real by four years more than Ronaldo, who made the switch from Manchester United in 2009.

The pair have gone on to accomplish great things together, including the honour of becoming the first team to successfully defend the Champions League crown with back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017.