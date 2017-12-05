    J.J. Watt, Jose Altuve Named 2017 SI Sportsperson of the Year Recipients

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans gets the crowd to make noise in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The city of Houston will surely be behind Sports Illustrated's picks for the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year recipients.

    On Monday, the magazine announced Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve received the prestigious recognition. Both athletes helped the city recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and were recognized by Sports Illustrated for their efforts.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

