J.J. Watt, Jose Altuve Named 2017 SI Sportsperson of the Year Recipients

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The city of Houston will surely be behind Sports Illustrated's picks for the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year recipients.

On Monday, the magazine announced Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve received the prestigious recognition. Both athletes helped the city recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and were recognized by Sports Illustrated for their efforts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.