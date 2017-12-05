Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Erase 17-Point Deficit to Stun Bengals

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Not even a 17-0 deficit could stop the Pittsburgh Steelers from extending their winning streak to seven Monday with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Chris Boswell drilled a game-winning field goal for the second straight week after Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell each caught touchdowns from Ben Roethlisberger in the second half. As a result, Pittsburgh moved to 10-2 on the season and sits a commanding three games ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

The loss snapped Cincinnati's two-game winning streak and pushed it to 5-7, two games behind the Ravens for the for the final AFC wild-card spot.

Cincinnati's defense started strong, but the familiar trio of Brown, Bell and Roethlisberger proved too much in the comeback.

Bell's touchdown came on a 35-yard reception to pull within one score in the third quarter, while Brown's score and the ensuing extra point tied the contest as part of Pittsburgh's 13-0 advantage in the fourth.

Roethlisberger finished 24-of-40 for 290 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He surpassed the 50,000-yard mark in the process:

Bell showed off his dual-threat capabilities with five catches for 106 yards and the touchdown to go with 76 rushing yards, but it was Brown who joined Big Ben in the history books. He tallied eight catches for 101 yards on his way to the most receptions in a five-year span in league history:

While the comeback was notable, the football took a backseat to the brutal physicality of the rivalry and a number of worrisome injuries.

Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier was carted off the field after a tackle in the first quarter with what the Steelers announced as a back injury. The team noted he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, and Jay Morrison of the Cox Media Group said the Steelers were "visibly upset" with one of their defensive leaders immobilized on the field for an extended stretch.

As if that weren't enough, Pittsburgh announced Shazier's replacement, Tyler Matakevich, suffered a game-ending shoulder injury.

On Cincinnati's side, it noted linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ruled out with a head injury suffered from JuJu Smith-Schuster's vicious block. Smith-Schuster drew a flag for the illegal hit and another for standing over and taunting Burfict in the aftermath despite the injury.

The Bengals also announced running back Joe Mixon suffered a concussion and said defensive back Adam Jones was out after injuring his groin during his interception in the first quarter.

While health concerns defined much of the contest, it was the Bengals and not Pittsburgh who looked like the team competing with the New England Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC when they scored the initial 17 points.

Andy Dalton and A.J. Green connected for two touchdowns in the opening half, with the first capping a 12-play, 85-yard drive and the second finishing a 15-play, 78-yard drive in the final minute of the half.

Pittsburgh's typically strong secondary—second in the league in passing yards allowed per game—struggled to contain the dynamic receiver, who finished with seven catches for 77 yards and the two scores.

He would have tallied even more impressive numbers if a questionable holding call didn't wipe out a 61-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. It wasn't the only time the officials overshadowed the players, as another borderline hold nullified Martavis Bryant's kickoff return for a touchdown on Pittsburgh's side.

Will Brinson of CBS Sports reacted to the whistles:

The Steelers fought through the calls and physical setbacks to prevail at the end thanks to their star power and will have the opportunity to clinch the division title against the Ravens in their next game.

Cincinnati figures to get back on track with a matchup against the 3-9 Chicago Bears.