WWE Debut of Woken Matt Hardy Lived Up to the Hype

Woken Matt Hardy, the WWE Universe knew you'd come.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Hardy interrupted the vignette of Bray Wyatt with an updated version of the Broken character that gained so much notoriety in the wrestling world in 2016.

While there will be changes to the gimmick wrestling fans came to love in Impact Wrestling, the Woken Hardy character is off to an interesting and appropriate start. Both he and Wyatt need each other right now.

Hardy's use of many of the catchphrases and gestures he employed during the Great War and Final Deletion segments satisfied the people who supported the gimmick during its initial run.

And the subtle introduction of the changes to Hardy's personality can continue to evolve over several weeks as the WWE Universe gets acclimated the Woken one.

The Woken character is based on the mental breakdown of Hardy, who can now speak to the other deities that once inhabited his body. With the need to suspend disbelief in full effect, the perfect first challenger is Wyatt.

For the last several years, Wyatt has been the character with the supernatural aura, but he has met his match when it comes to Hardy. Just as wrestling fans saw with the storyline between Wyatt and Orton, WWE creative can come up with some outside-the-box ideas.

Add in the input of Hardy, and this program should be a major highlight of the next few months.

The road to Royal Rumble is long and typically lacks marquee storylines. With Hardy leaning on Wyatt to ensure the Woken gimmick returns to prominence and Wyatt depending on Hardy to revitalize his stagnant character, Monday's segment on Raw was the ideal way to move this angle along at a pace that can keep fans excited for the foreseeable future.

Now that the Woken gimmick has been unleashed and the battle lines against Wyatt have been drawn, it is imperative to follow up this week's success with an even more impactful moment on the December 11 episode of Raw.

WWE Creative should be looking for more insight than ever from Hardy and Wyatt, who are two of the best at getting the most out of their characters.

The fans want to see more pre-recorded segments and off-site video packages utilized in order to establish who these men are and why they are both broken in their own ways.

While the two gimmicks are similar, they are also very different, leaving ample opportunities to build a storyline with dimensions and depth. This won't be a black-and-white program; Hardy vs. Wyatt will live in the gray area of wrestling.

As wrestling fans, Monday was a great start, but the anticipation level has grown exponentially now that Woken Matt Hardy has revealed his condition. The next several months will be extraordinarily delightful.

