Bowl Games Schedule 2017-18 Viewing Info, Latest Odds For Every Matchup

Bowl season can provide us with so many ups and downs, especially if you're wagering on the contests.

With multiple midweek games during the holiday break between Christmas Day and New Year's Day, there's plenty of opportunities to cash in on some intriguing matchups.

Some of the opening lines for the bowls and the College Football Playoff semifinals are too close to call right now, but there are also some that stick out like a sore thumb.

Here's a look at the odds for every bowl game and a breakdown of the some of the more intriguing lines:

December 16

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

Troy (-5.5) vs. North Texas

TV: ESPN

AutoNation Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET)

Western Kentucky (-4.5) vs. Georgia State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 25 Boise State vs. Oregon (-5)

TV: ABC

Gildan New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

Marshall vs. Colorado State (-5.5)

TV: ESPN

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State (-3.5)

TV: ESPN

December 19

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

Akron vs. Florida Atlantic (-17)

TV: ESPN

December 20

DXL Frisco Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU (-5)

TV: ESPN

December 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

Temple (-8) vs. Florida International

TV: ESPN

December 22

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

UAB vs. Ohio (-7)

TV: ESPN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

Central Michigan (even) vs. Wyoming

TV: ESPN

December 23

Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m. ET)

Texas Tech vs. South Florida (-2.5)

TV: ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

San Diego State vs. Army*

TV: ESPN

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

Appalachian State vs. Toledo (-7)

TV: ESPN

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

Fresno State vs. Houston (-1.5)

TV: ESPN

December 26

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

West Virginia vs. Utah (-4.5)

TV: ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

Duke (-2.5) vs. Northern Illinois

TV: ESPN

Cactus Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

Kansas State (-3) vs. UCLA

TV: ESPN

December 27

Walk On's Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

Southern Miss vs. Florida State (-14)

TV: ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

Boston College vs. Iowa (-3)

TV: ESPN

Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

Arizona (-4.5) vs. Purdue

TV: Fox

Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

Texas vs. Missouri (-1)

TV: ESPN

December 28

Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (1:30 p.m. ET)

Virginia vs. Navy*

TV: ESPN

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State (-6.5)

TV: ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU (-2)

TV: ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

No. 18 Washington State (-4.5) vs. No. 16 Michigan State

TV: Fox

December 29

Belk Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

Wake Forest (-2.5) vs. Texas A&M

TV: ESPN

Hyundai Sun Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 24 NC State (-5) vs. Arizona State

TV: CBS

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

No. 21 Northwestern (-6.5) vs. Kentucky

TV: ESPN

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m. ET)

Utah State (-3) vs. New Mexico State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Goodyear Cotton Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Ohio State (-6) vs. No. 8 USC

TV: ESPN

December 30

TaxSlayer Bowl (Noon ET)

No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Louisville (-5.5)

TV: ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 20 Memphis (-3) vs. Iowa State

TV: ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

No. 9 Penn State (-4.5) vs. No. 11 Washington

TV: ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Wisconsin (-5.5) vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)

TV: ESPN

January 1, 2018

Outback Bowl (Noon ET)

Michigan (-7.5) vs. South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Auburn (-8) vs. No. 12 UCF

TV: ESPN

Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's (1 p.m. ET)

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU (-1)

TV: ABC

Rose Bowl (National Semifinal, 5 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Oklahoma (-1.5) vs. No. 3 Georgia

TV: ESPN

Sugar Bowl (National Semifinal, 8:45 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Clemson (even) vs. No. 4 Alabama

TV: ESPN

January 8, 2018

National Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

TV: ESPN

*denotes odds have not been released

Florida Atlantic and Florida State Overwhelming Favorites

The two lines that stick out right away are from the Boca Raton and Independence Bowls, but only one of those double-digit point spreads makes sense.

Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic Owls have won nine straight games and they've been lighting up opposing defenses at will. In each of those nine victories, the Owls have scored 30 or more points, including a 69-point outburst against North Texas on October 21.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Akron, who fell in the MAC Championship Game to Toledo in Week 14, doesn't have a player with over 400 rushing yards, and the Zips have been inconsistent with their longest winning streak being three games.

When it comes to Florida State being a 14-point favorite in the Independence Bowl against Southern Miss, the immediate thought is to bet on the Golden Eagles since the Seminoles had to beat Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday to reach .500 and qualify for a bowl game. On top of all that, they lost head coach Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M.

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Playing early in the afternoon in Shreveport, Louisiana, on a Wednesday afternoon isn't exactly what the Florida State players signed up for when they entered the program.

On the other side of that matchup is a Southern Miss team that is trying to hit the nine-win mark for the second time in three years. There would be no better finish to the season for Jay Hopson's team than to knock off one of the perennial powers of the sport.

Auburn Opens as Largest Favorite in New Year's Six

At first glance, it doesn't come as a complete shock that Auburn is an eight-point favorite as an SEC team taking on the best Group of Five program.

However, UCF is not your typical Group of Five team, as the Knights blazed through their schedule in the AAC with a high-powered offense led by quarterback McKenzie Milton.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In addition to trying to prove themselves against a power-conference team, the Knights will get a chance to send Scott Frost off in style before he leaves for Nebraska. Frost and his staff were confirmed to coach in the Peach Bowl after the AAC Championship Game, per CBS Tampa's Ryan Bass:

Of course, going up against an SEC defense is a different animal, even if the Knights have weeks to prepare for it.

The Tigers will also have a point to prove after a disappointing 28-7 defeat to Georgia. Ending the season with a second consecutive shocking defeat would be the worst way to end a successful season, and it would leave an unhealthy taste in the mouths of the players, staff and passionate fans.

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham could easily outperform Milton in the Peach Bowl. The sophomore is in charge of an impressive offense that includes star running back Kerryon Johnson, and only Clemson and Georgia have been able to stop it in its tracks.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If Stidham and Johnson operate the way they did during the Tigers' five-game winning streak that lasted from October 21 to November 25, they could easily cover against a Knights defense that hasn't proved that it can stop anything.

Big Ten Favored in 6 of 8 Bowl Games

It's no secret that the Big Ten has been top-heavy all season, with Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State dominating the headlines at some point.

Four of those five schools are favorites in their respective bowl games, but they aren't the only Big Ten teams picked to win their bowl games as Northwestern and Iowa are also favored.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The only Big Ten schools listed as underdogs are Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl and Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl. Both of those teams are taking on Pac-12 teams.

Not only does the Big Ten have six favorites, but five of them have spreads of four or more points, with Michigan being the largest favorite at 7.5 points against South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.

The lines in favor of the Big Ten teams are a good sign heading into bowl season after the Big Ten went 3-7 last season with defeats in two New Year's Six games and a loss in the College Football Playoff.

