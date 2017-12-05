    Bowl Games Schedule 2017-18 Viewing Info, Latest Odds For Every Matchup

    UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball on a touchdown run during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on November 18, 2017 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeats Nebraska 56-44.
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    Bowl season can provide us with so many ups and downs, especially if you're wagering on the contests.

    With multiple midweek games during the holiday break between Christmas Day and New Year's Day, there's plenty of opportunities to cash in on some intriguing matchups.

    Some of the opening lines for the bowls and the College Football Playoff semifinals are too close to call right now, but there are also some that stick out like a sore thumb.

    Here's a look at the odds for every bowl game and a breakdown of the some of the more intriguing lines:

    December 16

    R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

    Troy (-5.5) vs. North Texas

    TV: ESPN

           

    AutoNation Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET)

    Western Kentucky (-4.5) vs. Georgia State

    TV: CBS Sports Network

            

    Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 25 Boise State vs. Oregon (-5)

    TV: ABC

           

    Gildan New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

    Marshall vs. Colorado State (-5.5)

    TV: ESPN

           

    Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State (-3.5)

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 19

    Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

    Akron vs. Florida Atlantic (-17)

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 20

    DXL Frisco Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Louisiana Tech vs. SMU (-5)

    TV: ESPN

          

    December 21

    Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Temple (-8) vs. Florida International

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 22

    Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    UAB vs. Ohio (-7)

    TV: ESPN

           

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

    Central Michigan (even) vs. Wyoming

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 23

    Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m. ET)

    Texas Tech vs. South Florida (-2.5)

    TV: ESPN

             

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    San Diego State vs. Army*

    TV: ESPN

           

    Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

    Appalachian State vs. Toledo (-7)

    TV: ESPN

           

    December 24

    Hawai'i Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    Fresno State vs. Houston (-1.5)

    TV: ESPN

            

    December 26

    Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

    West Virginia vs. Utah (-4.5)

    TV: ESPN

            

    Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    Duke (-2.5) vs. Northern Illinois

    TV: ESPN

            

    Cactus Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    Kansas State (-3) vs. UCLA

    TV: ESPN

            

    December 27

    Walk On's Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

    Southern Miss vs. Florida State (-14)

    TV: ESPN

           

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    Boston College vs. Iowa (-3)

    TV: ESPN

           

    Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    Arizona (-4.5) vs. Purdue

    TV: Fox

           

    Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    Texas vs. Missouri (-1)

    TV: ESPN                 

            

    December 28

    Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (1:30 p.m. ET)

    Virginia vs. Navy*

    TV: ESPN

            

    Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State (-6.5)

    TV: ESPN

          

    Valero Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU (-2)

    TV: ESPN

          

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    No. 18 Washington State (-4.5) vs. No. 16 Michigan State

    TV: Fox

                           

    December 29

    Belk Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

    Wake Forest (-2.5) vs. Texas A&M

    TV: ESPN

           

    Hyundai Sun Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 24 NC State (-5) vs. Arizona State

    TV: CBS

            

    Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 21 Northwestern (-6.5) vs. Kentucky

    TV: ESPN

            

    Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m. ET)

    Utah State (-3) vs. New Mexico State

    TV: CBS Sports Network

          

    Goodyear Cotton Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 5 Ohio State (-6) vs. No. 8 USC

    TV: ESPN

                   

    December 30

    TaxSlayer Bowl (Noon ET)

    No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Louisville (-5.5)

    TV: ESPN

           

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 20 Memphis (-3) vs. Iowa State

    TV: ABC

            

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

    No. 9 Penn State (-4.5) vs. No. 11 Washington

    TV: ESPN

            

    Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    No. 6 Wisconsin (-5.5) vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)

    TV: ESPN

                  

    January 1, 2018

    Outback Bowl (Noon ET)

    Michigan (-7.5) vs. South Carolina

    TV: ESPN2

         

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 7 Auburn (-8) vs. No. 12 UCF

    TV: ESPN

           

    Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's (1 p.m. ET)

    No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU (-1)

    TV: ABC

            

    Rose Bowl (National Semifinal, 5 p.m. ET)

    No. 2 Oklahoma (-1.5) vs. No. 3 Georgia

    TV: ESPN

            

    Sugar Bowl (National Semifinal, 8:45 p.m. ET)

    No. 1 Clemson (even) vs. No. 4 Alabama

    TV: ESPN               

           

    January 8, 2018

    National Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

    TV: ESPN

    *denotes odds have not been released 

           

    Florida Atlantic and Florida State Overwhelming Favorites

    The two lines that stick out right away are from the Boca Raton and Independence Bowls, but only one of those double-digit point spreads makes sense.

    Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic Owls have won nine straight games and they've been lighting up opposing defenses at will. In each of those nine victories, the Owls have scored 30 or more points, including a 69-point outburst against North Texas on October 21.

    BOCA RATON, FL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on prior to the game against the North Texas Mean Green on October 21, 2017 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. FAU defeated North Texas 69-31.
    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    Akron, who fell in the MAC Championship Game to Toledo in Week 14, doesn't have a player with over 400 rushing yards, and the Zips have been inconsistent with their longest winning streak being three games.

    When it comes to Florida State being a 14-point favorite in the Independence Bowl against Southern Miss, the immediate thought is to bet on the Golden Eagles since the Seminoles had to beat Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday to reach .500 and qualify for a bowl game. On top of all that, they lost head coach Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M.

    TALLAHASSEE, FL - DECEMBER 2: Wide Receiver Ermon Lane #5 of the Florida State Seminoles is shoe stringed tackled by Cornerback Marcus Hubbard #9 of the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on December 2, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida.
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Playing early in the afternoon in Shreveport, Louisiana, on a Wednesday afternoon isn't exactly what the Florida State players signed up for when they entered the program.

    On the other side of that matchup is a Southern Miss team that is trying to hit the nine-win mark for the second time in three years. There would be no better finish to the season for Jay Hopson's team than to knock off one of the perennial powers of the sport.

            

    Auburn Opens as Largest Favorite in New Year's Six

    At first glance, it doesn't come as a complete shock that Auburn is an eight-point favorite as an SEC team taking on the best Group of Five program.

    However, UCF is not your typical Group of Five team, as the Knights blazed through their schedule in the AAC with a high-powered offense led by quarterback McKenzie Milton.

    ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: Quarterback McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights runs the option during the second quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    In addition to trying to prove themselves against a power-conference team, the Knights will get a chance to send Scott Frost off in style before he leaves for Nebraska. Frost and his staff were confirmed to coach in the Peach Bowl after the AAC Championship Game, per CBS Tampa's Ryan Bass:

    Of course, going up against an SEC defense is a different animal, even if the Knights have weeks to prepare for it.

    The Tigers will also have a point to prove after a disappointing 28-7 defeat to Georgia. Ending the season with a second consecutive shocking defeat would be the worst way to end a successful season, and it would leave an unhealthy taste in the mouths of the players, staff and passionate fans.

    Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham could easily outperform Milton in the Peach Bowl. The sophomore is in charge of an impressive offense that includes star running back Kerryon Johnson, and only Clemson and Georgia have been able to stop it in its tracks.

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    If Stidham and Johnson operate the way they did during the Tigers' five-game winning streak that lasted from October 21 to November 25, they could easily cover against a Knights defense that hasn't proved that it can stop anything.

              

    Big Ten Favored in 6 of 8 Bowl Games

    It's no secret that the Big Ten has been top-heavy all season, with Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State dominating the headlines at some point.

    Four of those five schools are favorites in their respective bowl games, but they aren't the only Big Ten teams picked to win their bowl games as Northwestern and Iowa are also favored.

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass while under pressure from Alec James #57 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The only Big Ten schools listed as underdogs are Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl and Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl. Both of those teams are taking on Pac-12 teams.

    Not only does the Big Ten have six favorites, but five of them have spreads of four or more points, with Michigan being the largest favorite at 7.5 points against South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.

    The lines in favor of the Big Ten teams are a good sign heading into bowl season after the Big Ten went 3-7 last season with defeats in two New Year's Six games and a loss in the College Football Playoff.  

             

