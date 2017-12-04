Adam Jones Ruled Out After Suffering Groin Injury During Steelers vs. Bengals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was forced to make an early exit from Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a groin injury.

The team announced he was out for the remainder of the night, and he returned to the sidelines in street clothes.

Jones grabbed an interception off Ben Roethlisberger in the first drive of the game.

It was the first interception of the year for Jones, who also only had one pick last season.

The 34-year-old has been in and out of the lineup this year after missing just two games in the last five years with Cincinnati. He was suspended for Week 1, missed Week 7 because of a back injury and was held out of the team's Week 11 game because of a concussion.

He remains a key part of the roster, starting every game he has played, although younger players William Jackson and Josh Shaw have taken on bigger roles within the secondary. Adding these two to Dre Kirkpatrick and Darqueze Dennard, the Bengals still have plenty of options in coverage.

Jones has still made an impact with 22 tackles this year and three passes defended, plus a 21.8-yard average on six punt returns. His special teams work has made him a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in the past, although Alex Erickson should be able to handle return duties with Jones unavailable.