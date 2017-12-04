Kyrie Irving Propels Celtics to Win vs. Bucks Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics earned a 111-100 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at TD Garden.

Kyrie Irving finished with 32 points on 13-of-24 shooting. He added four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

The Bucks lost through no fault of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a game-high 40 points and narrowly missed out on a double-double after collecting nine rebounds.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.