    Kyrie Irving Propels Celtics to Win vs. Bucks Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives on Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics earned a 111-100 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at TD Garden.

    Kyrie Irving finished with 32 points on 13-of-24 shooting. He added four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

    The Bucks lost through no fault of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a game-high 40 points and narrowly missed out on a double-double after collecting nine rebounds.  

