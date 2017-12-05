Biggest Takeaways from John Mara's Press Conference After McAdoo, Reese Firings

3 of 5

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Last week, McAdoo insisted everyone in the organization was on the same page regarding Manning and the quarterbacks.

Mara said that wasn't exactly true.

"I mean, we were and we weren't. Ben came up with the plan. I initially signed off on the plan," he said. "My hope had been to talk to him to try to have a little more flexibility with it and not have a hard, fast time when he was going to come out of the game."

If that was the case, then the question that begs to be asked is why didn't Mara stop things from progressing until he had a chance to return to the office to sort things out with everyone in person?

"I do not like interfering with coaching decisions about who's going to play—I've never done that before," he said. "I also, as I said I think the other day to you guys, was hoping that Eli would be playing so well [that] it'd be impossible to take him out."

In retrospect, it sounds as though Mara wishes he had intervened.

As for how Manning responded, he didn't speak to the writers Monday—his only media appearance was his weekly spot with WFAN Radio in which the quarterback said that while he wants to continue to play, he didn't indicate if he wanted to continue with the Giants.