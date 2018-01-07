Tyrod Taylor Exits Bills vs. Jaguars with Injury After Head Slams Off Turf

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor exited Sunday's AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter following a hit by Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler.

According to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, Taylor's head hit the turf during the course of the tackle. After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Taylor is in the concussion protocol.

Taylor was carted off the field with a knee injury during a Dec. 3 loss to the New England Patriots, but he has been durable recently and played in no less than 14 games between 2015 and 2017.

The 2015 Pro Bowler threw for at least 3,000 yards in each of the previous two seasons and is among the few mobile players at his position, having run for a combined 1,148 yards during that span. He followed that with 2,799 yards passing and 14 touchdowns in 2017 while helping the Bills reach the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

Buffalo turned to rookie Nathan Peterman under center, with the young signal-caller throwing the game-ending interception to Jalen Ramsey.

Peterman famously threw five interceptions in the opening half of the first start of his career on Nov. 19 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which prompted the Bills to go back to Taylor in the second half.